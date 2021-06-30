IN STATE legislatures across the country, including here in New Hampshire, legislation introduced seeking to ban the teaching of “divisive concepts” poses a threat to our young people, our communities, and our collective futures. With language taken directly from Trump’s 2020 Equity Gag order, which sought to ban such teachings and trainings in federal agencies, these bills seek to dismiss the notion that our country was founded on a bedrock of White supremacy.

Such bills have emboldened a conservative attack on concepts such as critical race theory, a framework that uses race as a lens to examine power structures. In turn, critical race theory has become a catch-all term used by the right to demonize any conversation about race, Whiteness, or equity in our schools. No, most K-12 schools are not teaching “critical race theory” as it exists; as a matter of fact, most law schools aren’t even using it.

The other week, I had the privilege of leading a conversation with renowned scholar Kimberlé Crenshaw, who led foundational work on intersectionality and critical race theory. “The control of the frame; the control of the ability to communicate — the control of knowledge about racial oppression has always been one of the go-to features of those who want to sustain and maintain an inequitable status quo” she rightly noted. Not only is this dangerous, it’s straight out of the playbook of power and control: take a term the general public doesn’t know about [critical race theory], demonize it, and turn it into a tactic to suppress the teaching of race and racism in our schools.

What Professor Crenshaw describes is what we are seeing in our current context, or as stated in a recent statement by the African American Policy Forum, an organization that she co-founded: “underneath a barrage of alarmist distortions, misdirection, and outright lies is an aggressive agenda that undermines our commitment to a robust multiracial democracy in which everyone is part of ‘we the people.’”

What’s dangerous about the impact of this narrative is that it poses a real threat to how history and learning are seen through the lens of race, power, and culture. We cannot confront our past by denying our present and future. Active legislation in the New Hampshire state legislature seeks to bar the teaching of concepts such as “the state of New Hampshire or the United States is fundamentally racist or sexist” and anything that would make an individual “feel discomfort, anguish, or any other form of psychological distress on the account of his or her race or sex.”

The thing is, learning about systemic racism within our nation and our school system isn’t meant to blame individuals — it’s meant to inspect, critique, and learn how we can repair harm and move forward collectively. If we want our future to be different, we must deal with our past openly and honestly. To prepare young people for the future, our students must take time to interrogate and learn the full and diverse range of our nation’s history. In fact, we know that taking the time to do so can actually boost students’ critical thinking skills.

If educators are only allowed to talk about why the U.S. is “great” without talking about its flaws, that’s not teaching history — that’s propaganda and censorship. If we truly want to live up to our shared values of equal opportunity, fairness, and justice for all — we must start with a true inspection of our nation’s past from perspectives other than the ones centered on Whiteness and privilege. This is important for our young people of color who must have their histories, truths, cultures, and identities recognized and validated. It is also especially important for all students, including White ones, to become introspective, reflective, and active agents of change and justice in their communities.

If we’ve taken anything from the past year, it’s that our young people are demanding and asking for change in our systems and institutions. They are ready and participating in the fight for our democracy in inspiring ways. Suggesting that they cannot handle truth and critical thinking is frankly insulting.

Gislaine N. Ngounou is the Interim President & CEO of the Nellie Mae Education Foundation, a philanthropic organization working to advance racial equity in public education in New England. She lives in Quincy, Mass.

Monday, June 28, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Budget winners? Pretty much everyone

Richard Malaby: People don't know what they don't know

Ray Brown: NH's troubled hero survives

Michael Warren Davis: Conservatives need Sununu in NH, not D.C.

Emily Yunes: Know the games your child plays

