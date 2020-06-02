WE CAN all agree that our society has an obligation to care for and protect the most vulnerable among us. To that end, New Hampshire’s long-term eldercare communities serve thousands of our older adults and elders, and are there for us when our loved ones need care beyond what we are able to provide in the home. While we have much to learn about the COVID-19 global pandemic, we clearly see that long-term care communities serving the elderly have been disproportionately hard hit across the globe. In the coming months, it will be important to understand why, and to seek solutions quickly and collectively.

First, a bit of perspective. We know that New Hampshire has not been as severely impacted as most other states in terms of loss of life and total number of cases. Indeed, during this global pandemic, the Granite State continues to be one of the safest places to live. We are fortunate to have tremendously talented, hardworking healthcare workers, and competent leadership representing our state.

Unfortunately, we also know that the residents and staff in our long-term care communities have suffered the most during this pandemic. For those of us who work closely with these community owners and staff, and with seniors and their families to find an eldercare community to fit their needs, we can attest that these decisions are hard enough without the safety concerns brought on by COVID-19. Understand that in many of the cases we deal with, the families have no choice but to seek a community with a higher level of care for their loved one. And while the total number of lives lost is dramatically lower than other states, these losses are no less tragic, and we would be negligent if we did not immediately address the major contributing factors. Factors such as:

The elderly are more likely to have pre-existing medical conditions, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, hypertension, and cancer, which might make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus;

Many of the elderly living in long-term care communities have some form of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, or some other form of cognitive impairment, which can inhibit their ability to comprehend the need for masks, social isolation, and frequent hand washing;

Not all long-term care communities have the ability to effectively isolate, on an individual basis, residents infected with a contagious virus like COVID-19;

Some long-term care communities are more susceptible to outbreaks because they are responsible for a larger number of residents with higher risk factors like those listed above. Not every community offers the same level of care.

It is imperative that we prioritize some of the solutions we know are available to us and not become complacent. Solutions such as increased testing for all residents and staff in long-term care communities; increased funding for these communities to allow for increased supplies of protective gear, more training and better pay for staff; and alternatives for isolating residents during outbreaks.

Thankfully, our elected officials have been focused on immediate measures to protect our older adults and elders and the people who care for them. Just last week our Congressional delegation announced that New Hampshire nursing communities will receive $19.78 million in federal assistance through the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that was passed by Congress and signed into law. And, Gov. Chris Sununu established the COVID-19 Long Term Care Stabilization (LTCS) Program “to help stabilize front line work that is not able to be conducted remotely, of certain Medicaid providers that support aging seniors, people with developmental disabilities,” and others.

We wholeheartedly support these efforts and encourage all Granite Staters to express your support for increased funding, training, and protections for the staff and residents living and working in our many long-term care communities across the state. We owe it to our elders and those who care for them.

Glen and Kristy Badger, of Meredith, are the owners of Assisted Living Locators of New Hampshire.

Tuesday, June 02, 2020
Monday, June 01, 2020
Rep. Glenn Cordelli: COVID-19 pandemic and privacy
Op-eds

Rep. Glenn Cordelli: COVID-19 pandemic and privacy

IT HAS been said that we are entering a “post-privacy” era and that the COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting privacy concerns for the future. Privacy concerns are nothing new however. Back in the late 1800s, Thomas Cooley wrote about “the right to be let alone.” Then in 1890, Louis Brandeis (la…

Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave
Op-eds

Kylen Wiggin: New Hampshire needs paid family leave

ON Nov. 9, 2018, my wife and I went into the hospital for the birth of our daughter. It was a planned C-section due to previous medical complications. When they wheeled her away into the OR, the nurses promised me that they would come back for me in a few minutes. I started pacing nervously …

Sunday, May 31, 2020
Jay Lucas: COVID-19 has unmasked the Chinese regime
Op-eds

Jay Lucas: COVID-19 has unmasked the Chinese regime

IT IS well understood that China poses the single greatest geopolitical threat to our national security and freedom for the next century. And, while the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous in many ways, there is one small aspect of this terrible nightmare that can be seen as a sort of bles…

Thursday, May 28, 2020
Patrick Cheetham: Keeping NH safe doesn't stop during a pandemic
Op-eds

Patrick Cheetham: Keeping NH safe doesn't stop during a pandemic

OUR STATE is facing critical public safety issues on multiple fronts. Right now, in the middle of a global pandemic, that means our state’s first responders and health care workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis working to help protect people and assist those who are strugglin…

David R. Guydan: NH needs affordable asthma and alergy drugs
Op-eds

David R. Guydan: NH needs affordable asthma and alergy drugs

MAY IS Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month — a time to reflect upon and engage with the unique problems these ailments bring to everyday life. From the general misery of congestion to the terrifying reality of shortness of breath, thousands of Americans throughout New Hampshire struggle to co…

Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Jennifer Horn: To mask or not to mask, that is the question.
Op-eds

Jennifer Horn: To mask or not to mask, that is the question.

AS New Hampshire and her neighboring states begin to address the process of reopening retail, restaurants, state offices and business of all kinds, the details of how to do so in a manner that preserves our economy and our personal health is causing significant consternation for many. The id…

John T. Broderick: Mental health and the pandemic - opportunity knocks
Op-eds

John T. Broderick: Mental health and the pandemic - opportunity knocks

THESE last two months have been unlike any in my lifetime. It’s humbling to be reminded how, in the 21st century, there is still little we control and how we are not as all-knowing as we think. Pandemics, it turns out, are great equalizers. No one is immune from the sadness, pain and loss th…

Tuesday, May 26, 2020
John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains
Op-eds

John Hamilton: Business as usual is gone, but community remains

A SCHOOL BUS driver, shoe store worker, car salesperson, factory worker, restaurant server, landscaper, dental assistant, online college instructor, dog breeder, hairdresser, hospital administrator, state employee, auto mechanic, construction foreman, child care teacher, janitor, cook, nanny…

Op-eds

603 Alliance: Time to lift the stay-at-home order in NH

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s stay-at-home order was issued March 16th. More than two months later we continue to face serious restrictions that limit our ability to earn a living, our freedom of assembly, and right to worship as we see fit. The continuation of this state of emergency not only inflicts ha…