AMERICA is confronting a series of unprecedented crises, but none more acute than a crisis of leadership. Nearly 180,000 Americans have died of COVID-19, millions have lost their jobs. And America’s world standing is in tatters. The reality is, these crises have been exacerbated by an incompetent president.
My criticism of a Republican president does not come easy. I served two terms in the United States Senate representing New Hampshire as a member of the party of Lincoln. I worked hand in hand with Ronald Reagan to bring back morning again in America. I helped lead the conservative revolution.
I was a lifelong Republican until Donald Trump came along spewing meanness and nastiness everywhere, dividing us one from another, insulting women — even dishonoring my friend John McCain’s wartime heroism.
We live in a uniquely dangerous time, and I am speaking out against Donald Trump because he is a uniquely dangerous president. Over the past four days of the Republican National Convention we’ve heard a lot of bluster, bravado, and brazen lies from President Trump — but never once did he present a real plan to help Americans. He is a man consumed by his own ego, so focused on himself that he has lost sight of the people he is supposed to serve and protect.
As Donald Trump brings his fly-in, fly-out campaign to Manchester today, we can’t help but recall that he told the president of Mexico that New Hampshire is a “drug-infested den.” Families across the Granite State are struggling with substance misuse — and rather than work to solve the opioid crisis — President Trump used us as a punchline to foreign leaders. During his short time in our state, I encourage the president to learn about our civility and our decency, because he is sorely lacking in both departments. Real leaders are unifiers, not dividers. They put their country first — above party, above politics, and above themselves. The nation and New Hampshire are desperate for a real leader. Joe Biden is that leader.
I don’t expect to agree with Joe on everything. But I served with him 12 years in the U.S. Senate, I know him well, I like him, I respect him, and most of all I trust him to restore calm, rationality and dignity to the White House. I concur with Lindsey Graham when he said that Joe Biden is “as good a man as God ever created.”
We were reminded of Joe’s fundamental goodness just last week from 13-year-old Granite Stater Brayden Harrington. At the Democratic National Convention, Braydon told his story about how Joe Biden took him aside at a campaign event to speak one-on-one to help him cope with his stutter and build his confidence. Can you see Donald Trump doing something like that? I can’t.
Above all else, I am proud to support Joe Biden because he pledged to be a president for all of America. He doesn’t care if you’re a Democrat, a Republican, or an independent. He is committed to uniting our nation around real solutions for all our families.
Joe Biden is willing to partner with leaders of both parties to do what needs to be done to conquer the virus and put our economy back on a path to prosperity. He knows building consensus is vital to progress. He doesn’t crave validation and praise — he does what’s right simply because it’s right. As Ronald Reagan once said, “there is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Donald Trump is incapable of understanding those words. Joe Biden lives them every day.
This election is truly a battle for the soul of our nation. We have a clear choice between leadership that cares about all Americans and will calmly and confidently take action to solve our problems, or the snarling, cruelty and chaos of the past four years. We must defeat Donald Trump, but it’s not going to be easy. Let’s all join together — conservative, liberal, and everyone in between — in supporting Joe Biden this November.