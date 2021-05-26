MEMBERS of Peace with Justice Advocates and Racial Justice Mission Groups of the New Hampshire Conference, United Church of Christ, have come together in strong opposition to HB 544 as found in the State Budget HB 2. We adamantly oppose the prohibitions of “divisive concepts language” in this legislation because of unacceptable social biases and discrimination. The prohibitions go against the moral and compassionate culture of our state.
Section II(h) states that one so-called divisive concept to be prohibited is that “any individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish, or any form of psychological distress on account of race or sex.” Yet people of color have experienced this profound distress for generations at the hands of a White privileged society. Prohibitions of divisive concepts language in our schools and government deny an honest and critical understanding of the ways our society has addressed issues of race and gender.
We are not alone in our condemnation of HB 544. It was tabled in the House Executive Departments and Administration Committee because of strong opposition before a floor vote. The language was then buried in the budget as an underhanded way of protecting the prohibitions of divisive concepts while circumventing vast public opposition. Opponents have cited the bill’s violations of constitutional free speech. The media have reported opposition by many groups, including medical associations, business leaders, attorneys, school districts, leaders of faith communities, ACLU, NAACP, police trainers of implicit bias, and many concerned individuals.
We are appalled that the Senate Finance Committee would allow the prohibitions of divisive concepts language in the budget bill, and we are further concerned with the far-reaching impacts of this language. It affects New Hampshire businesses seeking to expand and diversify the workforce. It furthers the inequities in medical access and care faced by people of color, made particularly visible during the pandemic. It establishes an immoral suppression of truth, and the need to know and understand our full history as a state and country. Without that understanding, we risk repeating the devastating mistreatments in our communities. If this bill passes, costly court challenges will surely arise, along with increased anger and division in our communities.
Prohibitions of divisive concepts in HB 2 are part of a larger movement orchestrated by groups such as the Heritage Foundation and 1776 Action. At this time when our country is already so divided, this language in New Hampshire and other state legislation could silence the history and reality of racism and sexism in our country. These bills mirror the wording in former President Trump’s Executive Order 13950 that was quickly rescinded by President Biden on January 20, 2021.
Why do these policies persist? These words needlessly stir up fear and hysteria. In the Concord Monitor (May 11, 2021), Adam Waldeck, president of 1776 Action, is quoted saying, “Now, in many New Hampshire schools, they’re brainwashing our children to hate America and each other.” Yet, telling the truth of the full history of our society is fundamental to education and must include both our bedrock ideals of freedom, equality and democracy, along with an understanding of how power and privilege can subvert those ideals if not challenged.
HB 544/HB 2 seeks to prohibit the “divisive concept” that our state and country are fundamentally racist or sexist. If there is no systemic racism in New Hampshire, as stated by Governor Chris Sununu (NHPR, April 19, 2021), why do three White supremacist groups find fertile ground to flourish? Why is profound hate expressed in the destruction of “Black Lives Matter” signs? Why do data show serious adverse impacts on people of color in our health care, education and criminal justice systems, even though people of color make up only 4% of the population? Why do many White people feel the need to hide behind “colorblindness” while our friends of color call to be recognized?
The answer to all these questions is simple. By not seeing color and denying that systemic racism exists, White people can maintain their innocence and complicity in unjust systems of racism and hold on to their hegemony. It is well proven that there is no biological basis for race, but that it is a social construct invented and perpetrated to justify the economic system of slavery and a culture of segregation. Racism has permeated our laws, economy, and social structure. But what has been constructed can be destructed through open and honest dialogue, compassion, and dissemination of the truth of our common humanity.
We implore you to remove this language from the budget because perpetrating hate has no place in our state. We must return to governing without lies, fear mongering and race baiting, and instead embrace all members of our communities without discrimination on race or gender. “Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).