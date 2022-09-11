THIS TUESDAY, we Republicans have a very important decision to make, and we have to get it right. We will be nominating New Hampshire’s next United States senator.
We must defeat Maggie Hassan in November, and the best candidate to do that is Chuck Morse.
Sen. Hassan left New Hampshire for Washington six years ago, rarely ever returns, and has failed to deliver results for the citizens of the Granite State.
The Republican candidate who Maggie Hassan is most afraid to face in this election is small-business owner and Senate President Chuck Morse. He’s fought alongside me in Concord to cut taxes, rebuild our mental health system, invest in transformative clean water projects, and expand educational opportunities for our kids.
I endorsed Chuck Morse for the U.S. Senate because the stakes are too high for New Hampshire and America. We need a Republican nominee who will win, who has taken Maggie Hassan head-on before, and who will have the resources to compete in the most crucial battleground state in America.
When I became governor in 2017, I inherited a broken mental health system from then-Gov. Hassan. With Chuck Morse’s leadership in the state Senate, we made record investments into new hospitals, mobile crisis teams and easier access for kids. He’s delivered real results for New Hampshire families.
When opioid deaths were skyrocketing in 2017, it was Sen. Morse who helped clean up Maggie Hassan’s mess and worked with me to design the Doorway Treatment and Recovery network for our most vulnerable citizens. As a result, New Hampshire is one of the only states to have reduced overdose deaths from 2018 to 2021.
It’s no surprise that the Democrats fear Chuck Morse. They are so afraid at the prospect of Chuck Morse taking on Sen. Hassan that her liberal ally, Sen. Chuck Schumer, is meddling in our Republican primary, spending over $3 million to falsely attack Chuck Morse. That should tell you all you need to know.
If Chuck Morse is the nominee, he will defeat Maggie Hassan and will help deliver a Republican United States Senate majority, becoming the 51st vote to stop the reckless spending out of Washington and halt the Democrats’ agenda.
We’ve seen it time and again — Sen. Hassan has repeatedly been the tie-breaking vote in Washington, unleashing record spending that has caused a national inflation crisis. She has voted in lock-step with Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer. With Chuck Morse representing New Hampshire in the United States Senate, he will strengthen border security to stem the illegal flow of drugs, reign in wasteful spending, and take on the tough fights.
Maggie Hassan, Joe Biden, and Chuck Schumer are all afraid of a Chuck Morse candidacy, that’s why we need to galvanize support and coalesce behind him.
Washington, D.C., is broken. We cannot keep sending the same people back and expect it to get fixed. We need proven, results-driven leadership to ensure New Hampshire citizens have a voice.
I hope you will join me in voting for Chuck Morse for United States Senate this Tuesday, Sept. 13. We Republicans have to get this right.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, lives in Newfields.
