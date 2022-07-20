LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met with commercial Realtors in Bedford and had lunch with contractors in Manchester.

The news that inflation has hit the highest rate in four decades may have been a surprise to politicians in Washington, but if they bothered to listen to these hard-working job creators on the front lines of the inflation crisis, they wouldn’t be surprised.

Larry Hogan is the Republican governor of Maryland.

