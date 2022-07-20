LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met with commercial Realtors in Bedford and had lunch with contractors in Manchester.
The news that inflation has hit the highest rate in four decades may have been a surprise to politicians in Washington, but if they bothered to listen to these hard-working job creators on the front lines of the inflation crisis, they wouldn’t be surprised.
Everywhere I went in New Hampshire I heard the same story that I hear in Maryland and across the country: the rising cost of living that is already crushing Americans continues to only get worse. It’s abundantly clear that President Joe Biden’s big-spending economic policies have failed Americans. That’s why we’ve put forward a common sense five-point plan that will provide real and immediate relief.
Instead of continuing to strangle domestic energy production, our plan will restore American energy independence. Instead of increasing taxes and red tape, our plan will prevent inflation tax hikes and make it easier to do business. Instead of more reckless government spending, our plan demands real fiscal responsibility.
This proposal is modeled based on what we have already achieved in Maryland. Eight years ago, entrenched Democrats who had held total power in my state for decades were devastating our economy just like Washington is today. Under my predecessor, Maryland had raised taxes 43 times in a row. We’d lost 8,000 businesses and 100,000 jobs and a Gallup poll showed that nearly half of all Marylanders wanted to leave the state.
In 2014, I was just a small businessman who had never held elective office, but I was fed up enough to step up to try and do something about it. Not a soul believed that it was remotely possible for a Republican to win in the bluest state in America, but we did it, pulling off the biggest surprise upset in America. And then we did something that rarely ever happens in politics — we actually did exactly what we said we would do.
We changed the entire mission of state government to be unabashedly pro-jobs and pro-business. We eliminated or rewrote thousands of job-killing regulations. We cut taxes 8 years in a row by $4.7 billion dollars — the largest tax cuts in state history, including eliminating retirement taxes for seniors on fixed incomes. I’m proud to be the only Republican governor in America to get a Democratic legislature to agree to such tax cuts. We turned a $5.1 billion deficit into the largest surplus in state history. We took our state’s overall economic performance from 49th out of 50 states to No. 6 — the largest economic turnaround in America.
While Washington remains more interested in partisan divisiveness and dysfunction than actually delivering solutions, we have already shown a better path forward. Struggling families and small businesses across our country can’t afford for Washington to keep moving in the wrong direction. On behalf of the hard-working men and women in New Hampshire, Maryland, and throughout our great country who are fed up with Washington, it is far past time to end business as usual.
Larry Hogan is the Republican governor of Maryland.
