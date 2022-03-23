INNOVATION leads to growth, and in New Hampshire I’ve seen firsthand how companies, from startups to generations-old businesses, have reimagined the future. As CEO of Minim, Inc., a networking technology business headquartered in Manchester, I’ve seen how innovation can help create good-paying jobs and revitalize an economy. Over the last two years, even the last two weeks, we’ve seen how important it is to have leaders paying close attention to the issues businesses face, so I think it is important to call out Senator Maggie Hassan’s efforts on issues from infrastructure to cybersecurity.
Supply chain disruptions impact businesses of all shapes and sizes — whether from a global pandemic, political instability, or climate change — and these disruptions can create unprecedented challenges and hamper our ability to innovate. During the pandemic, Minim was impacted by both new and long-standing supply chain issues and other manufacturing challenges. Russia’s war against Ukraine only adds to the complexity of the global supply chains. Our country must rapidly reassess its industrial policies and move quickly to ones that work better for American workers and businesses. Over the past year, the phrase “getting better all the time” has been on my mind as businesses are continuing to adapt strategies to meet the changing world. The federal government must follow suit — as the world changes around us, policies must adapt at the speed of business.
Recently, I had the honor of being Senator Hassan’s virtual guest for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address, and I am grateful for her attention to the challenges businesses like Minim face from supply chain disruptions.
I recently discussed Minim’s story with Sen. Hassan at a roundtable discussion in February. While our employee base is centered in the U.S., we’re reliant on manufacturing partners that are based outside of the country, leaving our supply chains and our business exposed to a myriad of challenges. These supply chain bottlenecks have impacted our expenses, operations, and opportunities for growth. The U.S. can and should do more to implement policies that support a more resilient economy and give businesses a platform to compete.
Right now, Sen. Hassan is working with Republicans and Democrats to push legislation through Congress that will help ensure that we invest in American manufacturing and outcompete China. This bipartisan legislation would deliver significant funding for American research, development, and manufacturing, and Sen. Hassan is pushing to ensure that the legislation specifically helps U.S. companies produce critical goods. This will all help to create good jobs here at home.
This bipartisan package would be a game-changer for American manufacturing and I hope Congress will come to an agreement on it soon.
Sen. Hassan’s focus on supporting our supply chains in other ways has also been encouraging. For example, as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law, Hassan worked to secure investments in our country’s highways and ports, which will help ease supply chain bottlenecks businesses experience.
I appreciate Hassan’s bipartisan efforts to support innovative businesses and I was honored to join her as her virtual guest at the State of the Union to underscore the importance of strengthening America’s competitiveness so that businesses like Minim continue to grow and thrive.