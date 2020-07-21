IN THE late 1970s and early 80s, I was part of a small inner-city house church in Atlanta. At that time, as in all major cities in the country, Atlanta was experiencing “white flight” in older inner-city neighborhoods. Blacks were moving in. Whites were uncomfortable and moving out.

Those of us in the little church felt like this was a perfect place for a church to relocate. We didn’t want to be in flight from a neighborhood like this. We believed this was the type of situation to which churches were called. We wanted to be a part of the life of one of these racially mixed communities. We chose one of these neighborhoods that were in this flux and put down our roots.

We were always small, maybe 10-14 people. We met in one of our member’s houses. One of us, Jim Sulzer, worked and assisted inmates when they were released from prison. One Sunday, he brought Freddie with him to our service.

Freddie was a young Black man, probably in his mid-twenties, who had been released from what at that time was the oldest, largest, and most notorious prison in Georgia (later a court case forced it to go through dramatic reforms). Freddie was extremely grateful to have survived the race riots and killings that had gone on at the prison while he was there.

After being released, Freddie had been living with his grandfather, who lived in a nearby neighborhood. One Sunday, during the sharing time of our worship, Freddie let us know that there had been an argument with his grandfather and that the grandfather had told him he could no longer live there. Freddie had no place to live.

I was sharing a house with David Crow, another member of the little church. David and I talked and decided that Freddie could live with us until he could set up something more permanent. We invited Freddie, and he moved in and stayed with us for a few weeks.

At some point after he had been there a while, something occurred in the house that I was uncomfortable with. I don’t remember exactly what happened, but it was the kind of thing that happens in every household. We all have disagreements, arguments, and conflicts with the people we live with. It’s a part of being human.

During that time of my life, I believed that you had to talk these things out. You didn’t sit on anger or resentment, but you had to have a conversation and resolve this kind of disagreement. So, I started a conversation with Freddie about whatever it was that was upsetting me. It didn’t go well. We were calm, with no shouting or raised voices. It was mild as far as this kind of conversation goes, but it didn’t end well. We resolved nothing. I left, not boiling mad, but disappointed and grumpy.

We needed food, so after the conversation, I headed for the supermarket. I walked into the supermarket and was shocked to realize that I was angry at every Black person in the store, which was about half the people there. Obviously, these people had done absolutely nothing to me. But I was angry at them. I didn’t have to be brilliant to know I had transferred the mild anger I had at Freddie to every Black person there. It didn’t take long for me to realize that if I had gotten into a disagreement with David, my other housemate, I would never have walked in that store and been angry at every white person there.

I know this is just one experience. It’s not scientific, and it is not a study with other experiences from which one can draw conclusions. At the same time, I’m convinced that this is one of the ways racism infects us, even when we have good intentions. I believe that when we who are White have negative feelings in racial situations, we frequently transfer it to the Black population at large. Given the terrible history of the way Whites have treated Blacks in this country for the last 400 years, my guess is that for many, there is something in us that is fertile ground for those negative feelings to take root. Our responsibility is to be proactive in being aware of that and of rooting it out. Simply saying we are not prejudiced or racist, is not enough.

Gray Fitzgerald is a retired United Church of Christ pastor and lives in Concord.

Monday, July 20, 2020
