THE NATIONAL economy is showing signs of weakness, but here in New Hampshire the economy is booming thanks to a series of tax reductions that have kept more money in the pockets of our employers. In fact, the Granite State has experienced the biggest economic growth in the last two years, more than any other state.
Gov. Chris Sununu just signed the state’s fifth round of tax relief for employers in seven years. As the state lowered the business profits tax, three things happened.
The economy boomed.
The unemployment rate fell.
State revenues shot up.
Funny what happens when you let employers keep more of the money they earned.
Americans For Prosperity-New Hampshire led efforts for this critical tax relief for years because we know that good things happen when employers get to keep more of their hard-earned money.
When employers have more money, they invest it in their businesses. That investment creates more hiring, more expansion, higher wages and more economic growth in communities all over New Hampshire.
When the Legislature started this series of tax cuts in 2015, the business profits tax was 8.5%, and the business enterprise tax was 0.75%. Over five rounds of rate reductions, the BPT was lowered by almost 12%, to 7.5% and the BET was lowered by 26%, to 0.55%.
New Hampshire went from having one of New England’s highest tax rates on corporate profits to being tied for the second lowest. Before these reductions, Massachusetts could boast that it had a lower tax rate on employers than New Hampshire.
What’s amazing isn’t that we successfully lowered these rates in a relatively short span of time. It’s that we ever tolerated such high rates in the first place.
More than any other New Englanders, Granite Staters know the value of low taxes and the dangers of letting government take more of our hard-earned money than is absolutely necessary.
And the truth is that those high tax rates were never necessary. For years, the state took far more than it needed from New Hampshire employers.
Misinformation was a big reason the state got away with overtaxing New Hampshire employers for so long. Legislators were told constantly that reducing taxes would blow a huge hole in the state budget, that employer tax relief would benefit only big, out-of-state corporations, and that the cuts would hurt the economy by depriving the state of vital revenue needed to fund essential services.
All of this was wrong.
Since the Legislature began phasing in these rate reductions, business tax revenues have come in below budgeted projections only once. That was in 2020, when business activity was forced to a halt during the lockdowns, thousands were laid off, and employers were literally forbidden from engaging in “non-essential” economic activity.
The New Hampshire economy has been so strong since these tax cuts started that it literally took a government-ordered shutdown for businesses to stop filling state coffers with more money than legislators had planned to spend.
How did state revenues do after four rounds of tax rate reductions? With one month left to go in this fiscal year, state revenues are $406 million above plan, driven by $228 million in surplus business tax revenue.
Opponents said these tax rate reductions would benefit big, out-of-state corporations at the expense of working families. In reality, the reductions applied to all tax-paying employers equally. New Hampshire doesn’t have progressive business taxes. All employers who pay taxes pay exactly the same tax rate.
When the state lowered these taxes, mom-and-pop shops enjoyed the same reduction in their tax rates that Walmart and Target did. No one got a bigger cut than anyone else.
And the majority of employers who benefitted were based in New Hampshire. Fewer than 6% of employers that file BPT returns in New Hampshire are based out of state. The rest — nearly 94% — are based right here in the Granite State.
This tax relief left more money in the pockets of New Hampshire small business owners.
That’s one reason the state’s unemployment rate is down to 2.1%, its lowest level since 1987, the year after the original Top Gun came out. Meanwhile, the national unemployment rate is stuck at 3.6%.
By lowering taxes on employers, New Hampshire has put its economy in a great position not only in New England, but in relation to the rest of the country.
Americans For Prosperity is proud to have led the fight for these reductions on behalf of New Hampshire employers and employees. The state’s booming economy is a testament to the wisdom of letting employers keep more of what they’ve earned.