WHILE Americans are working to beat coronavirus and rebuild a dynamic economy, lawmakers in Washington should have one priority: supporting our efforts to recover stronger. There are numerous reforms that can be enacted to get government out of the way, and they should be front and center in the debate in Washington.

We need the New Hampshire congressional delegation to be part of the solution, not part of the problem. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, for example, support bolstering the supply chain, improving data infrastructure, and ensuring that medical research institutions are equipped to adapt their COVID-19-related projects to account for new variants. Reforms such as these should be a part of the debate.

As is often the case, some policymakers seem more interested in trying to fund pet projects by linking them to the current emergency, and the result is a massive $1.9 trillion spending bill that at best wastes our money, and a worst may do more harm than good.

Since coronavirus became a concern a year ago, Congress and the president have come together to pass multiple major relief packages providing trillions of dollars in federal assistance for individuals, businesses, and governments at all levels. As of now, $1 trillion of that assistance still has not been spent. It would be a costly mistake to add trillions in additional untargeted spending.

There’s little to like in the package currently being discussed in Congress, which is built on a partisan wish list that fails to address real problems. It’s a package with “relief” payments to many who have lost no income, offering tens of billions in direct subsidies to big insurance companies, and with massive new costs on struggling small businesses that will eliminate jobs.

This is a terrible approach. Congress should be providing timely, temporary, and targeted spending, with relief focused on those hit hardest by the pandemic. It should adopt reforms which we are confident will get people back to work safely, help our kids learn, and improve health care.

The bill also includes $350 billion in bailouts for poorly-managed state governments. In doing so, it ignores the fact that collective state and local tax revenues actually grew slightly in 2020, despite the pandemic. Even where they declined, many states saw losses that were smaller than expected, with tax revenues in 38 states down 5 percent or less according to the New York Times. Further, revenues will grow even more if the economy continues to rebound, as expected in 2021.

Here in New Hampshire, we faced a projected $500 million deficit in the state budget due largely to weak revenues. The state responded to these negative forecasts by freezing hiring, pausing new spending, and recovering unspent state funds back into the budget. The result was a deficit of about $30 million heading into the next biennial budget. This response helped protect state taxpayers, and ensure that New Hampshire is not among the states pressing for another bailout.

In the year ahead, the growing economy is likely to boost state coffers without raising taxes or expanding the debt. With balance sheets improving, taxpayers shouldn’t be forced to pick up the bill for states that mismanaged their finances even before coronavirus hit.

There’s no doubt people are hurting — especially in hard-hit sectors like the restaurant and hospitality industry. The slowdown means that it’s far harder to find employment than it was a year ago, women’s participation in the labor force has fallen to a 30-year low, savings have taken a hit, and some are struggling to cover rent or a mortgage. Targeted relief should be available for those individuals, families, and businesses.

But we shouldn’t be blind to the fact that in the face of hard times, Americans are adapting and innovating. Despite strong headwinds, the economy is recovering, and at a faster pace than many predicted last year. Congress should provide relief where it’s most needed, without undermining the recovery.

That includes measures that help people overcome the virus, such as expediting delivery of rapid home tests and vaccines, with reforms to ensure vaccines aren’t wasted, and allowing greater health care options, including telehealth.

New Hampshire taxpayers have a great deal riding on this debate. We’re the ones working hard to educate our kids and to recover stronger. We will have to live with these new mandates, and our taxes will help pay the cost of any new spending package.

We’re counting on Senators Hassan and Shaheen to work with colleagues to eliminate wasteful spending and enact reforms that will keep taxes low, advance a personal health care option that ensures individuals and not the government control their own health care decisions, avoid costly bailouts, and help people get back to work safely.

Greg Moore is state director of Americans for Prosperity-New Hampshire. He lives in Bedford.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021
