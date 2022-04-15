I WAS RECENTLY dismayed by news that the state Senate is considering allowing senators to participate in meetings remotely. Public observation and senatorial participation are two entirely different categories. C-SPAN (since 1979) and local access television have given the public opportunities to observe public meetings for decades. Full participation is not remotely possible.
The Senate is conceived as a body within which serious high-level debate and deliberation are meant to take place. Virtual presence is not real presence and should never be allowed outside of emergency circumstances.
As a Presbyterian minister I have encouraged the unintended blessing of churches live streaming services when there was no alternative. It has turned out to be an enormous encouragement to shut-ins, who cannot ever attend services. Many churches will now continue to provide this means of communication, but no one should think that it is ever a substitute for real personal presence.
The importance and power of personal presence should not be underestimated. I began my doctoral work in 1990 on the topic of the impact of the electronic environment on public discourse, particularly preaching (The Word Is Worth a Thousand Pictures: Preaching in the Electronic Age, W&S, 2021). My research reinforced my conviction that as embodied creatures, personal presence and community belonging are essential to our humanity and our overall health.
The tendency toward the virtual began with the 19th-century telegraph. The telephone, television, personal computer, and now Internet 2.0; mobile devices and social media have brought this tendency to the status of cultural norm. The pandemic has simply accelerated this pattern. Most people have a sense that this is not a healthy trend but are unable to articulate the reasons that personal presence is to be preferred to virtual or remote presence. While the present bill before the senate contains helpful restrictions on remote participation, it fails to address the crucial distinction between virtual and personal presence.
Many researchers are sounding an alarm in this area. Professor Sherry Turkle, who was once very positive about the effects of technology on human beings and their relationships, has recently written “Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other” (2011). She is the Abby Rockefeller Mauzé Professor of the Social Studies of Science and Technology at MIT, the founder and director of the MIT Initiative on Technology and Self, and a licensed clinical psychologist. She reports a change in her early assessments of the human value of computing,
I reported on this work (focus groups on boundaries between real and virtual worlds) in my 1995 “Life on the Screen”, which offered, on balance, a positive view of new opportunities for exploring identity online. But by then, my optimism of 1984 (The Second Self) had been challenged. I was meeting many people who found online life more satisfying than what some derisively called “RL,” that is real life.
Presbyterian Pastor Eric Jacobsen, in “Three Pieces of Glass: Why We Feel Lonely in a World Mediated by Screens” (2020), explores the ways in which the automobile (windshield), the television, and the smartphone undermine healthy belonging.
Personal presence fosters collegial respect and civility. Facial expressions and body language are a vital part of debate and all personal relationships. The very architecture of the Senate chamber invites — actually demands — personal presence. The semicircular seating focuses attention upon the speaker up front, but with a peripheral awareness of Senate colleagues. The elegance of the Greek Revival architecture, with its windows, paneling, and moldings, communicates human dignity and invites attire appropriate to the seriousness of the meetings.
Pajamas fail to do this, although they are great in the informal setting of home. Formality in dress, speech, and behavior is a very critical aspect of important functions in human life. Seriousness and civility in public meetings are cultivated by the design of the meeting space, the dress of participants, and the nature of its deliberations.
While the difference personal presence makes may be mysterious and difficult to articulate, it is no less real than the growth of plants. Remote participation in meetings undermines our humanity and the democratic institutions we cherish. I hope that the Senate will reconsider its position on remote attendance. The House seems to have displayed more wisdom on this issue.
In an era in which loneliness is an epidemic and literal signs, symbols, and attitudes tell us to keep our distance, remote participation in important meetings is not remotely conducive to healthy human life.