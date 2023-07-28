WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat-related illness.
This summer has been a hot one already, and the record-breaking temperatures we saw in June are expected to continue through July and August. Thousands of Granite Staters are at increased risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, sunburn, and other health concerns. Luckily, there are steps we can take to look out for each other and stay safe on hot days. That’s why The New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) just launched its Beat the Heat NH campaign at www.nhpha.org/beattheheatnh. Together, Granite Staters can combat the risks of heat-related illness.
Nationwide, heat is the deadliest weather-related hazard. New Hampshire may be more famous for record-breaking wind chills than its scorching summers, but Granite Staters aren’t immune to the dangers of heat waves. In fact, more than 20,000 Granite Staters are at increased risk of heat-related illness. We’re the second oldest state in the country, and our states’ seniors are especially vulnerable to the heat. Children and pregnant people are also susceptible to high temperatures, and extreme heat can exacerbate chronic health conditions such as asthma and other respiratory illnesses.
In 2020, more than 300 Granite Staters visited the emergency room due to heat-related illness. We can bring that number down by remembering a few simple, effective ways to protect ourselves and our loved ones from the dangers of extreme heat.
On hot, sunny days be mindful about the time you spend outside: Try to limit your exposure to direct sun from around 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are outside during peak daylight hours, avoid strenuous exercise and take frequent breaks. Make sure to wear plenty of sunscreen, light and breathable clothing, and a sun-protective hat.
Hydration is key: Drink more water and don’t wait until you are thirsty. Carrying a steel water bottle can ensure you have a cool, refillable water source on hand.
If you’re staying indoors, consider installing a window unit air conditioner in one of the rooms of your home. Having a cool, shaded place for family members to gather can make a huge difference.
These rules apply just as much to our beloved pets. Since dogs and cats can’t sweat to cool off, we have to give them a helping hand by limiting exercise in peak daylight and ensuring access to cool, well-ventilated spaces. During hot days, check in on your friends and neighbors and plan heat-conscious social events — your community will thank you for it!
Even with good prevention and safe habits, crises can occur. Heatstroke is a severe heat-related illness that happens when a person’s body loses its ability to regulate temperature. Heatstroke can happen quickly and can lead to death if left untreated. Learn to recognize the signs: a fever of 104 degrees Fahrenheit or above, confusion and behavior changes, fainting, nausea, flushed skin, and rapid breathing and pulse. If you suspect someone is suffering from heatstroke, call emergency services immediately. In the meantime, you can provide first aid by sponging, misting, or spraying an affected person with cool water.
New Hampshire’s health care providers and public health professionals work hard to keep us healthy, safe, and informed: the NHPHA’s materials can assist health workers with informing patients about the prevention and treatment of heat-related illness. Visit our website, www.nhpha.org/beattheheatnh, for more information on how to prepare yourself and others to deal with heat-related emergencies.
Community leaders and state representatives also play a vital role in combating heat risks. Many Granite Staters work outside in daylight hours, take care of elderly people or children, or don’t have access to air conditioning. We need to serve our communities by creating more cooling centers — public spaces where all are welcome to find shelter from high temperatures.
According to New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services, cooling centers must be free to use and provide air conditioning, access to water, space for more than 10 people, and accommodations for people with disabilities, among other amenities. NHPHA’s website hosts a list of New Hampshire cooling centers, but we hope to add more soon. We call on all our towns and cities to rise to the challenge of fighting heat-related illness.
If you’d like to get involved with the Beat the Heat NH campaign, email us at info@nhpha.org for campaign flyers, posters, and other materials. By staying informed, planning ahead, and taking good care of each other, we can make this another summer to remember.
Hanan Babikir Bedri, MS, MA, is executive director of New Hampshire Public Health Association. She lives in Milford.
CUBAN PROTESTERS continue to risk their lives to send their government — and the world — a crucial message: they want an end to 63 years of single-party rule. The protestors consistently call on the international community to pressure the regime to release political prisoners, respect human …
LISTENING to the No Labels Movement — a group of concerned elected leaders and citizens “here for the common sense majority of Americans” — last week made me feel the group is on the right track in trying to steer our politics toward solving the country’s problems rather than continued bicke…
I’M RUNNING for governor to provide opportunities for Granite Staters and support communities large and small across our state. This next election is our chance to improve the lives of our residents by strengthening our public schools, increasing affordable housing, improving public safety, …
NEW HAMPSHIRE has one of the nation’s largest per capita populations of veterans. Since 2007, Easterseals NH has provided a wide variety of services to more than 9,000 veterans, military members, and their families through our Veterans Count program. We’ve learned a lot along the way, and wi…
YOU MAY have found yourself scrolling late at night or sitting in front of the TV and seen ads for fast cash loans with little to no credit. Be aware that when it comes to extremely high-interest small business loans there is little room to prosper.
WE APPLAUD the recent passage of legislation mandating the expanded teaching of civics and history in New Hampshire’s schools. It is widely recognized that we have a crisis in this subject area. The passage of this bill (SB 216) by the legislature, as well as the creation of a new commission…