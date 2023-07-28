WHAT’S BETTER than a beautiful summer day in New Hampshire? The season can be a joyful break from dark days and harsh winters, a time to enjoy our state’s stunning landscapes and relax with family and friends. Unfortunately, with summer sun comes an under-discussed public health threat: heat-related illness.

This summer has been a hot one already, and the record-breaking temperatures we saw in June are expected to continue through July and August. Thousands of Granite Staters are at increased risk of heat exhaustion, heatstroke, dehydration, sunburn, and other health concerns. Luckily, there are steps we can take to look out for each other and stay safe on hot days. That’s why The New Hampshire Public Health Association (NHPHA) just launched its Beat the Heat NH campaign at www.nhpha.org/beattheheatnh. Together, Granite Staters can combat the risks of heat-related illness.

Hanan Babikir Bedri, MS, MA, is executive director of New Hampshire Public Health Association. She lives in Milford.

