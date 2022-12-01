I AM WRITING in response to Stephen Scaer’s November 15th op-ed, “Gender-affirming care harms NH children.’’ Mr. Scaer and I have something in common: both of our day jobs are focused on LGBTQAI+ youth. From there we diverge sharply. In my role as a licensed psychotherapist with clinical expertise in this area, I provide affirmation to LGBTQAI+ youth and their families. Every day I see the Lazarus effects of gender affirmation, which isn’t too surprising when you think about how affirmation impacts all of us when we receive it. (A question for the cisgender readers: Have you ever had to ‘prove’ to providers, teachers or family that you really are, in fact, cisgender?)

In his first sentence, Mr. Scaer uses the word ‘secret’ to describe the role teachers play in supporting LGBTQAI+ youth in schools, a notion that the New Hampshire state legislature rejected when they voted against HB1431 in May 2022. If passed, this bill would have required schools to disclose a minority sexual orientation and/or gender identity to caregivers. Ironically, his word choice reveals to the reader exactly where his concern lies: he is not interested in what best practice, scientific evidence, or basic common sense tells us about gender affirmative care, but instead believes what’s really at stake is (his) control over other people’s bodies and choices, particularly children.

Harvey Feldman of Concord is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and the owner of Harvey Feldman Counseling LLC.

Monday, November 28, 2022
Rep. Matthew Simon: Pro-life Republicans are reasonable, not radical

Rep. Matthew Simon: Pro-life Republicans are reasonable, not radical

IN HER recent contribution to New Hampshire Voices, Representative Nutting-Wong insisted that those who are proud of the “extreme” pro-life platform have “no place in the State House” but I would argue that those who either don’t read the laws we write or don’t understand them have no place …

Sunday, November 27, 2022
Doug McNutt: A better system of care to ensure healthy aging for all

Doug McNutt: A better system of care to ensure healthy aging for all

AFTER Thanksgiving, with families getting together fresh in mind, now is an appropriate time to discuss how our current long-term care system is failing many of us. Too often, older people and adults with physical disabilities cannot access the care they need due to the current system being …

Friday, November 25, 2022
Richard Gagnon: 'We' is the most powerful word

Richard Gagnon: 'We' is the most powerful word

WE. What a great word! Defined as “used by a speaker to refer to himself or herself and one or more other people considered together.” In fact, it is one of the best two-letter words in our language. It is non-discriminatory, non-racial, selfless and inclusive. It can refer to two, two hundr…

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Michael Etzel: Media sources, politics, and truth

Michael Etzel: Media sources, politics, and truth

IN THE 1770s, the British government denied U.S. colonies freedom of speech and assembly starting in Massachusetts. Since then, our founding fathers wrote the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution and its amendments.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Monday, November 21, 2022
Paul Chant: CASA volunteers put the child's interest first

Paul Chant: CASA volunteers put the child's interest first

THE ELECTIONS are over. It is time for all of us to recommit to helping our society. Here in small, mostly rural New Hampshire, there are currently 1,538 children under the care of the State of New Hampshire. These children have been removed from and kept from the care and custody of their p…

John H. Morison: Solar has impact in NH that continues to grow

John H. Morison: Solar has impact in NH that continues to grow

THESE ARE difficult days for anyone buying electricity in New Hampshire. That’s true for families, schools, and nonprofits. It’s also true for businesses like ours, which consume millions of kilowatt-hours of electricity each year to keep our production lines running and our 500 plus New Ham…

Sunday, November 20, 2022
Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

Rep. Mike Moffett: Jan. 6th, Donald Trump and New Hampshire

ON THAT sad date Jan. 6, 2021 — a date which will live in infamy — I was at a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives that incongruously was held in a vast frozen parking lot at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. I was actually in a pickup truck with three fellow repres…

Friday, November 18, 2022