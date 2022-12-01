I AM WRITING in response to Stephen Scaer’s November 15th op-ed, “Gender-affirming care harms NH children.’’ Mr. Scaer and I have something in common: both of our day jobs are focused on LGBTQAI+ youth. From there we diverge sharply. In my role as a licensed psychotherapist with clinical expertise in this area, I provide affirmation to LGBTQAI+ youth and their families. Every day I see the Lazarus effects of gender affirmation, which isn’t too surprising when you think about how affirmation impacts all of us when we receive it. (A question for the cisgender readers: Have you ever had to ‘prove’ to providers, teachers or family that you really are, in fact, cisgender?)
In his first sentence, Mr. Scaer uses the word ‘secret’ to describe the role teachers play in supporting LGBTQAI+ youth in schools, a notion that the New Hampshire state legislature rejected when they voted against HB1431 in May 2022. If passed, this bill would have required schools to disclose a minority sexual orientation and/or gender identity to caregivers. Ironically, his word choice reveals to the reader exactly where his concern lies: he is not interested in what best practice, scientific evidence, or basic common sense tells us about gender affirmative care, but instead believes what’s really at stake is (his) control over other people’s bodies and choices, particularly children.
In response to Mr. Scaer’s November 15th op-ed, I could cite the many peer reviewed studies that demonstrate the significant benefits of affirming care for LGBTQ+ youth. If I thought it would help, I would cite the NIH study presented at the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) Conference in September 2022. This study followed 316 transgender youth receiving gender affirming medical care, and results indicate improvements in anxiety, depression, positive affect, and life satisfaction over the two-year follow-up period.
I could also cite 16 other studies conducted between 2011 and 2022, all of which had outcomes that demonstrate significant reductions in anxiety and depression for gender diverse youth when they were able to access affirming medical care. I could reference the AMA, the AAP, the APA, the ACA, the ASCA, or the 29 other professional medical bodies all which endorse and advocate for LGBTQAI+ affirmative care because of its protective nature. I could remind readers that regardless of the specific medical issue, of which gender dysphoria is just one, youth and their families in New Hampshire have the right to access care free from misinformation, distraction, and bias. I could do all of this, and yet I suspect that’s beside the point for Mr. Scaer. I am convinced that for some people, there will never be enough studies, or enough evidence-because their real concern isn’t that there are two few happy LGBTQAI+ people, but that there are too many.
The way we talk about these issues matters — it is an issue of life or death. As a culture we left the territory of “just asking questions,” “just holding a sign”, “just funding a billboard” long ago. Mr. Scaer might say that my language here is extreme or dramatic, and yet as I was writing this, news broke of a shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that killed five LGBTQAI+ people, two of whom were transgender. This massacre occurred hours before Transgender Day of Remembrance started, at a bar that had planned to host a drag story hour on the morning of November 20. The rhetoric used by Mr. Scaer and others actively contributes to a climate in which this is allowable — where anyone who is not the “approved category” of sexual orientation and/or gender identity is subject to dehumanization, violence, and ultimately death. If I take Mr. Scaer at his word that he wants to prevent harm, I invite him to strongly reconsider his strategy.
Harvey Feldman of Concord is a licensed clinical mental health counselor and the owner of Harvey Feldman Counseling LLC.
