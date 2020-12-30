READING a transcript of Edward R. Murrow’s broadcasts made in 1940 during the nightly German aerial bombardment of London — the Blitz — prompted me to think of today’s COVID-19.
Murrow was taken by the way Londoners of all classes carried on uncomplainingly even while spending sleepless nights in shelters and then going off to work in the morning. Milk still arrived daily, food was still served, shops were open, red buses drove by.
“So many acts of heroism are being performed by men who were just doing their daily job,” Murrow said Sept. 11, 1940.
First on my heroes list are the men and women working in the grocery stores, the markets, the dollar stores; those who interact in close proximity with so many people they do not know, all with unknown COVID-19 status. The clerks, the folk who stock shelves, produce workers, the people behind the meat or seafood counter — all just doing their jobs.
My heroes list is long indeed. It includes hospital folks, of course, the intensivists, the housekeepers, the lab people, the people who provide security, those who staff the offices, the receptionists, the dentists and therapists, the staff at assisted living and long-term care facilities and all the rest of the people in health care. People just doing their jobs.
There are so many acts of heroism. Police and fire, EMTs, all sorts of men and women in public safety, truckers and delivery folk, and people who work in meatpacking plants. The workers at the Post Office who accept the packages that we hope will get there in time, sanitation workers, the dedicated staffs of homeless shelters. And so many more, just doing their daily job.
Yes, my heroes list is quite long. But conspicuous in their absence from my list are public school teachers.
I can only speculate as to the reason or reasons public school teachers have in so many instances not returned to classroom teaching. Peer pressure? Union considerations? Continued salary and benefits even if absent from the classroom? I cannot say.
For years, decades even, public school teachers have told us about their dedication and devotion to students, all the while seeking increases in wages and benefits, opposing any sort of school choice, making it exceedingly difficult to remove the few incompetents among them. Perhaps COVID-19 provides a bit of insight as to the actual depth of that dedication.
My heroes have faced COVID-19’s risks, many at arguably greater risk than someone teaching in person. In-person learning is happening with appropriate safety measures at a number of private and parochial schools where teachers become heroes by just doing their daily job. Teachers teach, students learn.
Meanwhile, public school students in far too many cases are deprived of learning by the inadequacy of virtual education. A year’s worth of school has been lost, perhaps never to be made up.
Ironically, sadly, tragically, those students are so often the children of the folks who do show up, do their jobs and become heroes in my eyes.