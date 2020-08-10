MY PHONE dinged.
I picked it up and saw my brother had texted me.
“John Fagula died.”
A wave of sadness rushed over me, tears immediately sprung to my eyes and streamed down my cheeks.
If you were a girl who played basketball in New Hampshire, you know who Coach Fagula is. His reputation is legendary.
I knew and played against him when he was the girls’ head basketball coach at Nashua High School, where five of his teams were nationally ranked. Pretty incredible accomplishment coming out of a little state like New Hampshire.
My sophomore year I was encouraged to try out for his AAU team. Back then AAU wasn’t as much the “pay-to-play” model you see today. Instead, the top athletes in the state competed for a spot.
My teammate Kelley Tacy and I decided we would try out together, which meant if we made the team, we would have to travel three hours round trip for practices. But we knew it was worth it if we could play for Fagula.
After we both made the team, I became anxious. My insecurities led me to believe Coach Fagula had made a mistake.
But after our first practice, all my fears vanished, mainly because there was no time to think. Practices were organized — a combination of specific exercises that would benefit us as players, plenty of drills and lots of touches on the ball. There was hardly any down time.
Despite how hard we were working, it was also fun. Fun because he had a magical way of helping each player find success. There is no better feeling than realizing you are capable of more, that you possess skills that the right coach can pull from you.
At a tournament in New York, I was behind the three-point line. The ball rolled out to me and I scooped it up. Now, up to that point in my career the thought of shooting a three never really crossed my mind. I was a post player, my 15 to 17 points per game all came from mid-range shots, driving to the hoop or rebounds.
But that day I took the shot. I remember hearing the other coach screaming at her players.
“She isn’t supposed to take that shot! Get on her!”
I glanced over at Coach. He had a huge grin on his face as he looked back at me. He nodded his head and I also broke into a huge grin. He knew I was capable of more, and under his guidance I flourished.
Coach Fagula built up my confidence and I know he did the same for others. His knowledge of the game was obvious. I’ve never met anyone with a higher basketball IQ. I was never afraid to ask him a question and respected his opinion. I called him often over the years and he always answered the phone.
Because Coach took the time to get to know each of us, everyone felt part of the team. He didn’t just play five players; everyone contributed. You never felt like a bench player. If you wore the uniform, you played.
No one ever walked away feeling worthless, wondering what their role was, because he understood the true meaning of team. He allowed his players to take risks, because he understood there is no limit when a player has heart.
He saw past the superstars; Fagula recognized potential. Maybe it’s because in his first season at Nashua he posted a 4-16 record? I’m sure people ruled him out, but in the end he garnered 624 wins and 11 Class L state championships.
And while winning records are nice, it’s how you are remembered, the way you made people feel — that’s his true legacy.
I learned a lot from Coach Fagula: That a hard work ethic and determination are the greatest factors in creating success, that building authentic relationships matters. Most importantly, he taught me to believe in myself, even if it felt impossible ... if I didn’t quit there was always hope.
Fagula showed a kid with low self esteem that she could play basketball in college, championing for her and making sure she reached that dream.
Thank you, Coach, for showing me I was capable of more ... to be brave enough to shoot the three.