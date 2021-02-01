As a 30-something, never-smoker, stay-at-home mother to three children who attend their public school classes remotely, I am happy to wait my turn while people more at risk than I of death from COVID-19 get vaccinated.
After successfully signing up relatives in three separate states for COVID-19 vaccinations, I have noticed a vital feature which New Hampshire’s vaccination program lacks: our wonderful state has no public vaccination standby list.
By public vaccination standby list, I mean a list of people who want to be notified of an immediately available vaccine dose. This could be considered a cancellation list, a wait list, or a call list. It’s simply an organized way to prioritize and notify people who want such notifications that there is a dose available immediately and they can choose to accept the new and immediate appointment slot within a certain time period or decline and then the offer would be made to the next person on the list. If a person on the standby list has an appointment scheduled for a later date, there would be no penalty for declining a standby appointment slot. People could also ask to be removed from the standby list for any reason. By public, I mean that anyone who will eventually be eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination in New Hampshire can sign up for the list.
I have three reasons to request that the state of New Hampshire develop a public standby list for vaccination as soon as possible:
First, we want to keep discarded vaccine doses to a minimum.
As more people are eligible to schedule appointments, more people are going to miss appointments. Even though New Hampshire has had a low discard rate so far, that rate is based mostly on captive populations (e.g., long-term care, nursing homes, other residential and/or congregate care settings) and, on the other end of the spectrum, extremely motivated and mobile individuals (e.g., first responders, front line health care workers).
The state is now working on vaccinating people who are 65+ years old and it is winter in New Hampshire. Those two facts clearly indicate that more vaccine appointments are going to be missed for a variety of reasons. Once a vial is opened, the doses need to be administered in the proper time frame or they need to be discarded. If there is no standby list at sites, those doses could be completely wasted. New Hampshire can do better than that.
Second, we need to learn from the problems that other places have had.
There have been so many wasted dose problems in other parts of the country in the last few weeks. There have been news stories about huge lines of people hanging out around supermarket pharmacies just in case there is an extra dose at the end of the day. There have also been stories about vaccination providers trying to identify eligible people that they can legally, contractually, or ethically administer vaccines to when they find that they have extra doses due to missed or canceled appointments. Neither of these is a good situation.
There have also been stories about vaccine administrators diverting vaccines for their friends and family and other similarly corrupt practices. A public vaccination standby list for the state of New Hampshire vaccine administration sites would significantly reduce these issues.
Third, more New Hampshirites can get vaccinated sooner.
If we are able to implement an effective public vaccination standby list, then more at-risk people will be getting vaccine doses more quickly. This is a win for everyone, including the people who missed their vaccination appointment and will need to reschedule.
Ideally, the standby list would be weighted to give priority to those people most at risk from COVID-19 and those who are most likely able to show up at a particular site in time to prevent the dose from being wasted. A few things to consider would be: a person’s eligibility category/phase (to be clear, those not yet eligible to schedule appointments would still be allowed on the standby list), whether they are already registered and/or scheduled in the CDC’s VAMS system, their expected ability to get to the site with the leftover dose, and their age. Although age and health conditions are the main predictors of death due to COVID-19, they do not directly correlate with the eligibility phases of New Hampshire’s vaccination program. As Governor Sununu has said, 95% of COVID-19 fatalities in our state are in the 65+ age group. We need to prioritize our elders.
I truly hope that New Hampshire can implement this standby list as a simple solution so that when our state faces this problem, we will already have a plan in place to handle it.