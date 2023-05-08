THERE’S NO question that New Hampshire’s child care crisis has been discussed in the news, at the state house, in workplaces, and at kitchen tables in recent months. I have a unique perspective in this space as my life intersects the child care crisis in three distinct ways.
The first, and most important, is that I am a mother of three. We were blessed with solid child care pre-COVID and the center managed to hang on through many of the challenges of the past three years (though not without struggle). There have been multiple shutdowns since March of 2020 due to COVID and, more recently, staff shortages. These have been disruptive to both my job and my husband’s job. Recently our center closed down again due to staffing and the overall financial struggle typical of today’s child care centers, and it will not be able to reopen.
Our oldest started elementary school last year and there is no aftercare offered anywhere in our district. Thankfully I work partially from home, so I am able to be home most afternoons and we have a great family support system to cover other days, but it is a poor substitution for an aftercare program that would keep him active and engaged in activities after school each day instead of coming home and entertaining himself. Next year my middle child goes to school, so I will have two children at home each afternoon.
The second touchpoint I have with child care is that I serve on the board of directors of the child care center my children have attended since 2016. I have seen firsthand the financial struggle they face — they have raised wages to try to slow the turnover and attract more teachers, but even this is not really working. They are unable to enroll as many children as they should due to staffing constraints, which means lower revenue, closed classrooms, and a longer waitlist.
With this new staffing crisis, the board had to make the difficult decision to close. With so many things stacked against the organization, the majority of the board didn’t see a way forward. With no staff, strained finances, and skyrocketing facilities costs, they would need to raise tuition for families far above what is reasonable for the average working family, and even then finding qualified staff that might stay long-term was proving impossible.
Rent for their space was going up each year and alternate space with updated amenities was sought, but there is nothing available in our area because of the cost and availability of real estate.
So we will lose yet another child care center in our area adding to the already long list of more than 40 licensed facilities to close in New Hampshire since 2019.
My last touchpoint with child care is that I work in workforce development for one of New Hampshire’s largest health care systems. One of the biggest challenges to people returning to the workforce is the availability of affordable child care.
The limited access to and high cost of child care have a direct impact on a parent’s ability to participate in the workforce, and women are the most affected.
A report by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce found that 1 million women are still missing from the workforce compared to February 2020, and this is largely attributed to limited access to affordable child care and the need for flexibility to support family schedules.
This has a significant impact on health care, where women make up 78% of the workforce. When our health care institutions struggle to find providers, nurses, technicians, and operational support staff, this affects us all, leading to canceled appointments and longer waits.
If we want people to be able to work, if we want families to live and stay in New Hampshire then we need to make child care and education top priorities.
Luckily, Senate Bill 237, which was passed by the state Senate, takes a two-pronged approach to addressing the crisis.
It makes necessary updates to New Hampshire’s Child Care Scholarship program, which would help boost reimbursements to child care centers. It also invests in the child-care workforce through grant funding for recruitment and retention, setting up a fund so that those interested in pursuing early education careers obtain the education necessary to do so.
I urge the New Hampshire Legislature to fully fund this important piece of legislation in the state budget.
Hollyann Martin Cramer works as a workforce development specialist at Dartmouth Health and lives in Sunapee.
