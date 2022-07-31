I AM THRILLED to see Democratic leaders acknowledge the great position our state is in. Yes, New Hampshire Republicans built a state budget that has produced a surplus of more than $400 million and built the largest rainy day fund balance in state history. Yes, it was Republicans that lowered taxes for small businesses. Yes, New Hampshire Republicans returned more than $300 million in state tax revenue back to cities and towns for roads, bridges and property tax relief. And yes it was state Republicans who fought for increased school choice, transparency and efficiency in our schools.

Claims that somehow our U.S. senators and members of Congress magically made our state budget successful is, frankly, delusional. Yes, let’s give credit where credit is due. Disastrous national policies along with the trillions of stimulus dollars our Democratic delegation supported have led us to record inflation, rising consumer costs across the board, and increased energy prices.

House Speaker Sherman Packard (R-Londonderry) represents Rockingham District 5.

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

THIS SUMMER has been tragic for the city of Manchester. In two weeks we’ve seen shootings, a machete attack, a 130-mph chase, several hit and runs, and many incidents of motorcycles racing through our streets.

Monday, July 25, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

Joseph Mendola: Can Biden do more to lower gas prices? Absolutely

JOURNALISTS KEEP asking pundits if there is anything more President Joe Biden can do to lower gas prices, heating fuels and food prices now. The answer is a resounding yes. Here are a few suggestions I’ve heard from from the likes of Kevin O’ Leary, an entrepreneur on the TV show Shark Tank,…

Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

Shannon McGinley: It is about much more than abortion

WHATEVER you may think of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the recent attacks on churches and pregnancy centers should alarm you. Gone are the days when we could openly and freely discuss our differences, recognizing that everyone has a right to their opinion. Today, there is an op…

Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

Gov. Larry Hogan: Democrats are crushing our economy, here's what to do

LAST WEEK, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel across New Hampshire to meet with some hard-working Granite Staters. During my visit, I toured Novel Iron Works — a second-generation family-owned steel fabricator in Greenland, drank beers with home builders in Portsmouth, met wit…