WHEN I served in combat in Iraq, I knew I was doing the right thing — fighting for freedom, both for Iraqi civilians and for the folks at home. Back then, I never would have thought we’d have to fight so hard for our freedoms — including the freedom to start and grow a business absent untoward government intrusion. But sadly, as congressional Democrats push for passage of the anti-freedom Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act and as the Biden administration looks to secure the nomination of a radical left-wing activist for a prominent position in the U.S. Department of Labor, it is clear that our freedoms — especially for workers and businesses — are at grave risk.
When I moved to New Hampshire, I came in part because of the independent spirit of the place, where folks take seriously the state motto to “Live Free or Die.” It’s the kind of place where you can get a good, non-unionized job like my work at a non-unionized high-tech defense manufacturer in Nashua, and decide to homeschool your kids if you think that is best for them, as my wife and I do for our four kids. Unbelievably, the PRO Act would impact our ability to do both — have a good, non-union job and have the flexibility to homeschool our children.
The PRO Act is a power-grab by Big Labor and its allies in Congress and the White House. It aims to make unionization much easier by limiting privacy, freedom, and choice for workers and businesses. For example, under the PRO Act, workers would have to publicly vote on whether or not to impose a union on a workplace. No secret ballot, no privacy — and lots of potential for coercion. On the business side, owners would be required by law to share highly personal contact information with union representatives, ensuring they know exactly where to go to exert the most pressure on workers and their families.
This assault on worker privacy not only undermines the critical relationships developed over time between workers and employers, it also would make it far easier for unions to be imposed on companies and workers that don’t require or even want them. And if that happens, more than a few New Hampshire businesses could face the kind of economic hardship that leads companies to contract rather than expand, and leads to higher costs for customers and clients. As we all emerge from the last year of COVID restrictions, this is the last thing the business community needs, and it impacts New Hampshire families too.
At the same time, the PRO Act would also rewrite what it means to be an independent contractor under federal labor law, essentially making it so large numbers of independent contractors end up as full-time company employees (who are then forced to join a union, we can assume). This one hits especially close to home as my wife chooses to be an independent contractor from home so that we can both provide for our family budget and our children’s needs. So, if the PRO Act becomes law, my job could be dramatically affected and her flexibility to work from home could be eliminated too.
Senator Maggie Hassan should know that as we come out of COVID, the last thing the business community or workers need is the PRO Act. It not only hurts businesses, it ultimately also limits and hurts countless families who are choosing to live, work, and raise their kids in freedom in New Hampshire. She should also reject the nomination of radical professor David Weil, who has been nominated by the Biden administration to serve as the Labor Department’s administrator for the Wage and Hour Division. The truth is, Weil, who held the same position in the Obama administration and has a clear track record, cannot be relied upon to follow the clear intention of laws passed by Congress.
Senator Hassan should keep all of this in mind at two upcoming Senate hearings — one on the Weil nomination and another hearing focused on the PRO Act. She should join the bipartisan group of senators who have not cosponsored the PRO Act and put her hardworking constituents ahead of big union bosses and DC special interests.