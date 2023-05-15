IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing the national debt, and curbing illegal immigration. However, as the Republican presidential primary field continues to grow, some candidates have tried to break away from the pack by attacking Social Security, a program that provides essential retirement benefits to millions of Americans.
However, while these policy proposals might make a candidate stand out in the crowded GOP primary race, pushing for cuts to Social Security isn’t likely to translate to success at the ballot box.
That’s because most Republican Party primary voters rely on Social Security.
About 82% of Republican primary voters are over the age of 40, with nearly 40% are over the age of 60. The overwhelming majority of them support Social Security.
Many of these folks rely on monthly Social Security checks — retirement benefits they’ve paid into from decades of hard work — to pay for rent, gas, and groceries. That’s why 73% of Republicans support Social Security, and why 84% of Granite Staters say that they’d be more likely to support a politician who will protect retirement benefits.
Despite those facts, several prominent Republican presidential candidates have made Social Security cuts a central campaign promise — this was clearly a losing issue for us in 2022 in New Hampshire and across the nation.
Now, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, who I recently saw in Bedford, has promised to raise the retirement age and at her town hall she talked about changing Social Security. Former Vice President Mike Pence has pitched voters his plans to cut Social Security and Medicare. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has a track record of supporting Social Security cuts, and in a recent interview, he argued that the government will have to make “changes” to the program.
While former Vice President Pence, former Governor Haley, and former Governor Hutchinson have pushed for cuts to Social Security on the campaign trail, other Republican presidential candidates are showing voters that it’s possible to carve out a lane in the crowded GOP primary without attacking critical retirement benefits.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is near the top of Republican primary polls, has actually backtracked from his past support for Social Security cuts. As a member of Congress, Governor DeSantis pushed for significant changes to retirement and health care benefits, but after serving as the governor of the Sunshine State, he realized that Social Security cuts are bad policy and bad politics. Recently, Governor DeSantis pledged to protect retirement benefits, stating in an interview that “as the governor of Florida, I have more seniors here than just about anyone as a percentage… We’re not going to mess with Social Security as Republicans. I think that that’s pretty clear.”
There’s a reason Social Security is known as the third rail of politics.
Voters have made it clear that they won’t support a candidate who is willing to jeopardize the benefits that folks rely on to make ends meet. Republican presidential candidates should pledge to protect Social Security. If they don’t, voters won’t send them to the White House.
Howard Ray served as a combat soldier in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is a survivor of the Fort Hood terrorist shooting. He works in Nashua and lives in Lyndeborough, with his wife, and five boys.
