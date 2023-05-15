IT’S PRESIDENTIAL primary season here in New Hampshire. Already, Republican politicians jockeying for the GOP nomination have started to make regular visits to the Granite State to pitch their policy platforms to voters. So far, their plans have sounded similar — lowering taxes, decreasing the national debt, and curbing illegal immigration. However, as the Republican presidential primary field continues to grow, some candidates have tried to break away from the pack by attacking Social Security, a program that provides essential retirement benefits to millions of Americans.

However, while these policy proposals might make a candidate stand out in the crowded GOP primary race, pushing for cuts to Social Security isn’t likely to translate to success at the ballot box.

Howard Ray served as a combat soldier in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom and is a survivor of the Fort Hood terrorist shooting. He works in Nashua and lives in Lyndeborough, with his wife, and five boys.

Thursday, May 11, 2023
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

Russell Perkins: It's easy to do nothing about tyrants, until it isn't

RECENT EVENTS in Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine have proven that Vladimir Putin ranks right up there as one of the most evil war criminals the world has ever known — every bit as bad as the usual suspects: Adolph Hitler, Joseph Stalin, and Saddam Hussein. And as the quote often attr…

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

Gina Balkus: Health care dominoes fall when CFI is underfunded

NEW HAMPSHIRE is often ranked among the healthiest in the nation, but that is changing. Despite having excellent health care services, many Granite Staters cannot access care when they need it. We have a systemic care crisis caused by the domino effect of chronic Medicaid underfunding.

Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

Rep. Mike Moffett: Concord Communist hypocrisy

ON MARCH 24, 1984, my Marine Corps infantry company took off on a night training mission in South Korea. Tragically, the CH-53 helicopter behind mine lost altitude and slammed into a mountaintop. Thirty-three Marines died. Memories endure of helping carry bodies down that mountain.

Monday, May 08, 2023

Fred S. Teeboom: Betraying the vision for the Nashua Millyard

FIFTEEN YEARS ago I sponsored the bond and provided the 10th vote to green light the Broad Street Parkway (BSP). Construction started in spring of 2011 and the BSP opened for traffic in December 2015. My main argument for its construction was to open the Nashua Millyard for the development o…

Hollyann Martin Cramer: Child care crisis continues post-COVID

Hollyann Martin Cramer: Child care crisis continues post-COVID

THERE’S NO question that New Hampshire’s child care crisis has been discussed in the news, at the state house, in workplaces, and at kitchen tables in recent months. I have a unique perspective in this space as my life intersects the child care crisis in three distinct ways.

Friday, May 05, 2023