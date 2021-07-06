WHAT IS the United State’s largest source of emissions-free power? It’s nuclear energy. The nation’s 93 commercial reactors account for 55% of our zero-carbon power. They are the foundation of our effort against climate change and yet that hasn’t stopped the environmental movement from cheering their closure.
In fact, major environmental organizations continue to push for the early closure of nuclear power plants, preferring a wind and solar-only future even if it means rising emissions in the near-term and a more expensive and difficult road to a carbon-free power sector.
The Biden administration — to its credit — has made keeping existing nuclear power plants open a bulwark of its climate plan and is working to double down on advancing and deploying new, more cost-effective designs. In their view, we don’t have the luxury to rule out any technology in the climate fight.
That stance has environmentalists incensed. In fact, more than 600 environmental groups sent a letter to Congress in opposition, claiming that nuclear power is a “false solution.” Never mind that the International Energy Agency as well as countless research groups have endorsed nuclear energy as absolutely essential to globally replicable and effective emissions reduction efforts.
The environmental movement – never much for practicality – increasingly talks about the scale of the climate challenge and the urgency of action out of one side of its mouth while throwing up obstacles to a range of needed solutions out of the other.
Harmful as the environmental movement’s opposition to nuclear power is, its extreme distaste for mining is worse.
The very technologies that environmentalists favor — solar power, wind energy and electric vehicles (EVs) — are far more minerals intensive than the technologies they must replace. A “clean energy” future is one that must come with far more mining.
For example, a typical EV needs six times the mineral inputs of a conventional car and an offshore wind turbine requires nine times more minerals than a natural gas plant.
As the IEA recently reported, deployment of these technologies will require huge increases in the production of a long list of minerals. For battery metals, so critical to the deployment of EVs, demand will skyrocket. Lithium demand is set to soar 40 times by 2040 with cobalt and nickel demand jumping at least 20 times.
But despite the abundant evidence underscoring the importance of critical minerals to the energy transition, environmentalists can’t get out of their own way. Instead of working to encourage mining in the U.S. under world-leading environmental and labor standards, they’re blocking it.
New mines — for everything from copper to nickel and lithium — are running into extreme environmental opposition. Mine permitting in the U.S. is regularly stretching a decade or more. Essential projects for the minerals we know we need — the very minerals that will either enable or throttle climate progress — are being stonewalled.
Consider the story of a proposed lithium mine in Nevada that if built could provide lithium for 400,000 EV batteries a year. A rare flower — called Tiehm’s buckwheat — described as looking little different than a dandelion, calls the proposed mine site home. Despite promises from the mining company to transplant the flower to other locations, environmentalists are vehemently opposed to the project.
The Center For Biological Diversity (CBD), an environmental group opposed to the mine, told Reuters the United States should make preserving biodiversity a higher goal than the clean energy transition. “The Biden administration is at a crossroads and the Tiehm’s buckwheat is a symbol of our times,” said CBD’s Patrick Donnelly.
If that’s the case, enough is enough. The impracticality and wrongheadedness of the environmental movement are obstacles to addressing the climate challenge we can’t afford. It’s past time to elevate voices of reason offering pragmatic solutions and tune out those unwilling or incapable of embracing the urgency of the moment.