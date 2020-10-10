FOR SEVERAL YEARS now our forest products industry in New Hampshire has been in decline. Legislative bills over the past couple of years provided strong bipartisan support to maintain one of our states’ primary industries but the efforts failed the final step.
Five wood-fired electric generating plants have closed in the last year and a sixth three years prior. Only two plants in New Hampshire continue to operate. The closings of these plants represents the loss of over 1.75 million tons of low grade wood. Without this market, proper forest management is impossible. From an economic point of view this loss of market represents approximately $50 million fewer dollars circulating directly into NH’s economy. With a typical economic multiplier applied to these dollars, NH’s economy is likely seeing a loss of more than $150 million. From a jobs point of view more than 500 jobs have been lost. Sadly, more are on the chopping block.
Why is this important? As the second most forested state in the U.S., New Hampshire continues to be rated as a top state to live with natural beauty being a significant contributing factor of that determinant. Forest decline will ensue and the individuals whose inaction contributed to this decline will be long gone. Likely they will be pursuing higher office while the citizens of our state are left with overgrown, decaying forests. Loss of access to hunting, fishing and recreation activities will occur as forestland owners subdivide and sell their property. Forestry will no longer continue to be a viable resource to provide private landowners the financial ability to maintain their family estates.
Our forests are now at great risk of natural disasters- from ice storms to tornadoes, insects, disease and invasive species. Dying timber with no market is kindling in the woods. The Great Marlow forest fire of 1941 torched over 24,000 acres in four towns. 48 percent of the total area of Marlow was burned, 42 percent of Stoddard, 9 percent of Washington and 1 percent of Gilsum. Over the years, New Hampshire has been blessed with a limited number of major forest fires but without markets for this low-grade wood, coupled with the effects of climate change- could fires happen? Seems ill-advised to find out.
Please talk to your elected officials about the need for healthy forests in New Hampshire and their support of future legislation. Forest management ensures clean air and clean water. Managed, healthy forests are in the best interest of all citizens of New Hampshire.