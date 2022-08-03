I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.
First, the Croydon Annual School District Meeting was not under-attended. The number of voters, and the size of the vote, were typical compared to those of the past several years.
Second, the idea that taxpayers should present the district with a budget instead of waiting for a ransom demand was brought up a year earlier at the prior annual meeting. So it can hardly be called a surprise.
Third, the school board planned to offer micro-schools (under contracts already approved by the state Department of Education), supervised and staffed by certified teachers, as the district’s free option, while still maintaining a town tuitioning program.
Micro-schools provide students with more individual attention, more individualized learning, strictly limited screen time, assistance when that’s needed, and freedom to focus without distraction when it’s not. A student who is working on material at the right level and pace isn’t frustrated because a pre-scheduled lesson is too hard, or bored because it’s too easy.
Fourth, Croydon has never had school choice. It has town tuitioning, which would have continued to work in the same way it’s always worked, with the district covering tuition at approved schools up to the cost of its free option, and with parents covering any excess. The cost of the free option would be lower, so the parent contribution would be higher, which is reasonable for parents who want programs that fall outside the New Hampshire Supreme Court’s mandate for an adequate education.
Fifth, the proposed budget was not an attempt to defund public schools, but rather to properly and responsibly fund education. The pamphlet distributed at the annual meeting presented 50 years of data demonstrating conclusively that we can’t get a better education for kids by spending more, and it asked voters to consider the possibility that we could accomplish that goal by spending less, precisely because this would force the district to focus on fundamental questions and priorities that have been too long ignored.
A completely typical number of voters, in a completely typical vote, agreed that they should be less afraid of trying something that might not work, than of continuing with something that they knew from decades of experience would certainly not work.
The pamphlet also made clear that the proposed budget of $10,000 per student was significantly higher than comparable costs at other schools (including public charter schools) that have already been performing at least as well as traditional public schools.
This isn’t defunding anything. It’s taking the focus off money and putting it on education, where it belongs. There is no other way to get kids the education that we need them to have.
Finally, it is important to note that practically everything in a school — from furniture and utilities to textbooks and curriculum materials and assessments and software — is obtained from for-profit companies. A school district that doesn’t buy goods and services from for-profit companies can’t operate a school. Period.
Of course, Kathy Sullivan is just repeating what she might have read in the Laconia Daily Sun, but this illustrates why, as Mark Twain said, a lie can make it halfway around the world while the truth is still putting its boots on. It’s because lies get help from people like Sullivan, and institutions like the Laconia Daily Sun and the Union Leader, who are content to pass on information from obviously biased sources without bothering to check it.
Ian Underwood is a selectman in Croydon and proposed changing the school district’s budget to allocate $10,000 per student.
