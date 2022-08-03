I CAN’T SPEAK to all of the misstatements in Kathleen Sullivan’s recent hit piece on the Free State Project (FSP), but I can correct the ones she made regarding the Town of Croydon. These corrections can be verified by looking at the minutes or recordings of the relevant meetings.

First, the Croydon Annual School District Meeting was not under-attended. The number of voters, and the size of the vote, were typical compared to those of the past several years.

Ian Underwood is a selectman in Croydon and proposed changing the school district’s budget to allocate $10,000 per student.

Michael Castaldo: Jailing people for marijuana protects nobody

Victoria Sullivan: The sad state of our city

