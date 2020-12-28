MANY Granite Staters think having good health insurance is enough to prevent thousands of dollars in unexpected medical bills. Unfortunately, as Kathy Cavallaro found out, that’s simply not true.

The Rye resident underwent emergency surgery. However, despite having medical coverage through her husband, Donald, who works at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kathy received a surprise medical bill for $5,000.

Surprise bills happen when a patient receives care from an out-of-network provider. Hospitals, doctors, or even specialists like radiologists or anesthesiologists, can bill patients for the difference between what they charge for out-of-network services and what insurance covers.

In Kathy’s case, her hospital was in her insurance company’s network, but the doctor performing her surgery was not.

The Cavallaro’s story became well-known to many in New Hampshire after Sen. Jeanne Shaheen featured the couple in a reelection ad earlier this year. While Sen. Shaheen was able to help the Cavallaros appeal the charge and get the bill reduced, thousands of New Hampshire residents aren’t so lucky.

One in every six emergency room visits by New Hampshire residents with employer coverage results in a surprise bill. The typical cost of a surprise medical bill from an emergency room visit in America is more than $600. For inpatient care, the national average is over $2,000

A major reason surprise bills are such a problem for American patients is because private equity firms are gobbling up physician staffing companies and incentivizing doctors to operate outside of insurance networks. Private equity-backed health care providers have realized that if their prices for services are not limited by Medicare or insurance network negotiated rates, they can gouge patients by charging whatever they want.

As Sen. Shaheen pointed out during a speech last year on the Senate floor, “These doctors often are working for physician staffing companies that have gone out-of-network so that they can aggressively pursue surprise bills.”

For example, the average out-of-network rate for anesthesiologists has soared to more than 8 times the Medicare cost, according to data in the medical journal Health Affairs. Pathologists’ out-of-network rates average 562% more than the Medicare rate and out-of-network assistant surgeons are an astonishing 26 times higher for the same services.

A report released in July by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services found that when private equity firms enter a market, the rate of out-of-network billing increases by as much as 66%.

In the report, the Health and Human Services Secretary called surprise medical bills “a market failure that will not correct itself,” implying that Congress must address the issue.

Thankfully, Congress took steps to end surprise medical billing as part of the federal funding package released this week. Sen. Shaheen and Maggie Hassan, New Hampshire’s other U.S. senator, were leaders in the effort.

Unfortunately, the legislation ignored the most reasonable approach to solving the problem: benchmarking.

Benchmarking ensures out-of-network health care providers are paid the median negotiated private insurance price where the service was delivered, but prohibits them from slapping patients with wildly inflated bills.

Instead, Congress created an $8 billion arbitration bureaucracy, even though arbitration schemes have led to higher health care expenses and even more surprise bills in states where the method has been used to settle surprise billing disputes in state employee health plans.

As a result, arbitration plays right into the hands of private equity firms by further encouraging doctors to operate outside of insurance networks and issue as many surprise bills as possible. Even if patients dispute the exorbitant charges, the arbitration amount providers are awarded is typically much more that they would ever be allowed to charge if they played by the rules in an insurance network.

It’s great that federal lawmakers removed the burden of surprise medical bills from patients.

But that burden has been shifted to all Americans in the form of higher medical bills, higher taxes and higher insurance premiums.

Congress and the new Biden administration need to make sure that private equity firms don’t abuse this new system moving forward.

J. Scott Moody is the chief executive officer of the Granite Institute, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research and educational organization based in Concord. He lives in Haverhill.

