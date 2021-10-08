DOING THE SAME THING over and over while expecting a different result is one definition of insanity. According to a Sept. 24th Union Leader editorial, however, the “very definition of insanity” would be — among ardent supporters of the status quo — to do something different: grant the current school board “the authority to set its own tax rates,” which suggests the need to mediate between these ironically contrasting definitions and determine the sanest approach to setting the stage for improving education in Manchester.
Before grandchildren lured me to New Hampshire, I worked under the superintendent of South Carolina’s Greenville County Schools in planning and accountability. Greenville has served as a model “renaissance” city for urban development planners around the country, including, I believe, in Manchester. The county-wide school district’s elected school board is independent from the city of Greenville and has tax-levy authority within certain limits. At one time, I believe this structure, with some variation, was pretty much the norm everywhere.
I have come to understand that city government and mayors have moved more and more to center stage, albeit primarily in big city school systems where accountability is often harder to pin down and progress is either stagnant or erratic due to instability of leadership. Since moving to New Hampshire and becoming aware of its current review of its hybrid type organization, I’ve come to better appreciate the advantages of a wholly independent board structure in a relatively small system (Greenville has 77,000 students), mainly for its value in addressing a factor noted by Manchester Proud as most in need of strengthening: trust.
No system is immune from conflicting agendas that play out on a continuum of subtle to rancorous within school, district, and community contexts of interaction. However, in a district the size of Manchester’s, the hope for making progress as a top-flight system lies in recognizing and potentially restoring the central role of trust and respect for expertise and professional competence, as ideally reflected in the district’s independence of organization.
What I remember most about what made Greenville work was the general climate of respect for substantial experience and expertise in education as a profession that we felt among our colleagues and from leaders in the community, whose partnerships with the district sparked progress toward the shared goals of our strategic plan as verified by a robust system of reporting.
This trust and respect for expertise did not dampen appetites for argument and debate, sometimes shaded with political ideologies. But it seemed to keep people civil and satisfied with democratic compromise.
In Greenville, trust in the professional expertise of educators afforded by a relatively small school community implied the independence of the school district with its own oversight policy board. Obviously, to be second-guessed or overruled by any additional authority short of the state itself would be considered invasive and indifferent to the potential benefits of a district as an autonomous community of educators.
What are those benefits? Beginning with teachers: higher motivation to reclaim their classroom and draw more deeply on their own knowledge and the knowledge of colleagues to engage students in performing at higher levels. Among principals: greater incentive to be instructional leaders and inspire school-wide, entrepreneurial efforts to improve the image and results of their school. For the superintendent and staff: greater clarity of responsibility for working with the school board in establishing and overseeing the most productive direction for the district, including potential changes in approach and organization. For the school board: greater impetus to understand and serve the real needs and interests of those they represent.
Reflecting the big city trend, a small but growing minority of districts, including Manchester, are required to get budget approval from a city or county council serving a “watchdog” function. Nonetheless, there remains a lesson to be learned from a place like Greenville: trusting professional expertise with verified results leads to greater accountability and stronger motivation.
In making the next big decision — the choice for mayor — voters should consider the candidates with this lesson in mind. In view of the reality that neither candidate has a professional background in education, which candidate appears more willing to use the resources of her office to support the professional leadership of the school district? And which candidate appears to have her own agenda and slate of priorities, presumably to be carried out regardless of the district’s professional judgment?
While this difference may appear insignificant, the implications of making the wrong choice — the choice for distrusting professional expertise — doubles down on the status quo and delays the progress envisioned by the community via Manchester Proud.