IN A RECENT OP-ED, Ryan Terrell, a member of the State Board of Education, incredulously asks why anyone should be opposed to a law against discrimination as spelled out in RSA 354-A:29.
Legal challenges to it raised by the New Hampshire American Federation of Teachers and NEA are wrongheaded, he claims, in mistaking the present law for its former iteration, the “Divisive Concepts” HB 544, which was cloned from legislation introduced in at least 34 other states to restrict teaching of critical race theory and limit how teachers discuss racism and sexism. In New Hampshire, the “Right to Freedom from Discrimination Law” is what it is, Terrell says. No wolf in sheep’s clothing to see here.
Perhaps he is right, and if we can set aside how the law’s origin might cast doubt about its motive, we can rest assured that vigilant legislators have done their best to protect children from teachers preaching ideas like “White people are better than Black people,” or “White people are racist without knowing it,” or “Black people should get special breaks because they’re Black.” The nagging question, however, is whether Granite State teachers actually push such views to such an extent that legislation is needed. This law comes with career-ending remedies for violations and great potential for unintended consequences.
There are consequences we might expect, such as time-consuming efforts by teachers to protect themselves from mistaken or malicious charges of misconduct under the statute. David Wolowitz, senior director of the Education Law Group of McLane Middleton, has written “A Proposal to Mitigate the Risk to Public School Teachers’ Careers from New Hampshire’s Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Places and Education Act.” In it he explains how classroom interactions could readily give rise to students carrying home a false impression a teacher has taught one or more of the prohibited concepts in the law and that the teacher therefore could be subject to severe sanctions.
Wolowitz advises all teachers in ways to be cautious in anticipation of eventual parental complaints. It’s no guarantee against an especially zealous charge of discrimination, he warns, but better than nothing.
Teachers could adopt a policy of self-censorship and just stay clear of any topic related to race or sex if there is the slightest chance of it being misinterpreted as promoting a prohibited idea. Despite assurances to the contrary, many supporters of the new law might be very happy with that outcome. They also might gladly anticipate added pressure on public schools, which have been subjected to a nationwide campaign to brand them as promulgators of liberal, elitist, socialist philosophy and dependence on government.
Spurred by success, expect more extremist bills designed to reconfigure curriculum in accordance with an unabashedly partisan world view. Were public schools to surrender the entire curriculum to “Moms for Liberty” surely supporters of this “Right to Freedom from Discrimination Law” would be very happy with that outcome as well.
There is another consequence we might anticipate with the passage of RSA 354-A:29 and laws like it. That is a severe decline in the number of teachers willing to continue in, or enter into, the profession.
Admittedly, the pandemic combined with the often overwhelming problems arising from new and emerging technologies, rapid societal change, drugs, and increasing school violence all contribute to many teachers retiring early or joining others in the “great resignation.” In New Hampshire and elsewhere, the percentage of students choosing education for a career has dropped from 30% to 80% depending on state.
At present, about 87% of New Hampshire students are enrolled in our public schools. Unless those making life ever more difficult for teachers in New Hampshire are prepared to take up the slack when classrooms become overloaded and schools need to close, a word to the wise would be that we find new ways to lend community support to the already challenging process of educating children.
Overbearing legislation such as RSA 354-A:29 and HB 1255 weakens trust in public education, undermining the legitimate role of schools as a leader of democratization and beacon of hope for “a more perfect union.” Let’s try honest dialogue at the community level rather than self-defeating partisan tactics to improve education.