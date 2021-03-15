WATCHING the childish glee of turn around orders being signed for the sole purpose of reversing successful economic policies is not lost on a now economically educated populace. They see through the foolish names of these vengeful immature policies. Unity be damned in the name of toxic revenge. No mother would let her 5-year-old get away with this slow-motion tantrum we are seeing on the evening news.
The information explosion that has driven the world economy to new heights has also filled the air with debris that has clouded our understanding of what brought us to this level of prosperity.
We need to be reminded that when we go to work each morning in the private sector, either face to face or remotely, we do so to earn our living and to create the wealth that allows our organizations to be profitable and grow, as well as to fund the government. We are not necessarily smarter than the rest of the world, we are merely far freer.
We are freer to work harder and freer to keep more of what we earn. We are freer to take career risks and to possibly fail and start again. That applied economic freedom is what allows us to be who we are.
The rule of law and the stability of government allows this to happen. When the government interferes with our economics it retards growth.
How does this happen? A small business owner reports that the week that unearned government checks are received by her employees that few workers will accept overtime thus causing her to scramble and provide less than optimum service to her customers. When she seeks to expand and create additional jobs, she cannot fill positions because the labor pool is receiving extended government benefits that reward them for not working.
Government is damaging our economy as it doles out trillions in the name of help. It is not helping anyone except those having their votes bought with government redistribution of the taxes we pay out of our earnings.
We must be reminded that calling this abuse by other names does not change its deadening economic effect. We are not helped by spending tax dollars and labeling them economic help when in truth they are doing economic harm. We saw this for eight years of slow growth using this same shell game. We then saw it reversed for four years when we stopped doing it.
These numbers cannot be denied, but they are by our new political masters and their media peanut gallery. Terming freedom racism is counterproductive. We know this. Globally we have seen these exact same central control strategies prevent people from going to work each morning to better themselves. Has anyone noticed Cuba, North Korea, China, Russia, the French Revolution, and the Roman Empire’s 750-year run? Our little junior achievement project in freedom skunks them all.
We must remind ourselves what got us here and do our best to deal with those who wish to perpetuate their political power at our expense.
Work works. Government checks gum up the works. Do not let data debris tell you otherwise. Wealth is only created by private sector jobs and government should be held accountable to support and not distort and destroy that fundamental fact of our freedom to prosper. We are the best in the world because of our freedom to be so. A free economy is what we fought George III over. That extended battle is still being fought now with those who declare themselves our new kings as they sign their blue leather decrees and force payoffs through Congress.
Keep reminding others of these basic economic truths. Our turn to get back on track will soon be here once again. Those tooting their whistle as they reverse direction of our economic train are demonstrating a 5-year-old’s taunting irrational tantrum. They do not see that. It is hard to turn away from an end zone dance, but we must remind ourselves that we must be the economically rational citizens that others chose not to be