“With a little bit of hope

The robin sings his song

Hoping someone hears

And wants to sing along”

- Hope: Rapson 2020

I HOPE you agree that we are much more than birds. People hope for many things big and small. There is how things are and how we’d wish them to be. Hope’s realm is the time between.

Being hopeless means you lose faith in your future and lose your sense of time. We are blessed with an awareness of a future. It seems to be a sense that comes preinstalled. Those who uninstall it are the hopeless.

We can be full of hopes for many things. In New England, there was joy when the Red Sox broke the curse of the Bambino’s trade to the Yankees and won the World Series. It took a while, so it took a lot of hope. A local hope now is that the DNA of football will prevent a Tom Terrific Super Bowl drought.

Some hopes are frivolous, others are deadly serious.

Selecting a permanent solution to a short-term problem are young people who do not understand time. Either deliberately or through the pathology of substance misuse, some lives end for lack of hope.

Time tells us how things will turn out. Time is life itself. Learning to manage lead time is a fair definition of maturity. Try not to rush things. Try each morning to establish a long-range strategy of doing lunch. “Anything worth doing is worth doing slowly,” Mae West once famously said.

Hopelessness is serious business. Its lack — manifesting in overdoses and mental health issues — has caused the globe’s 100-year trend of longer life expectancy to sag. That’s big.

Seeking to unwind from the pressures of life each day by chemical means has always been a two-edged sword. Addiction has taken many over the edge. Hope is the way back. Self-reliance has limitations. We need to support hope as a foundation of our civil society. Its building block, the family, is a support system like no other.

Hope can come from many sources. Fortunately, it is built into us -and can be drawn on. Putting our hope to work for us is the challenge each day.

What is the solution to hopelessness? How can civilization restore the upward trajectory of life expectancy? Projecting hope is surely a good start. History has proven time and again that hope works. The human spirit is a spirit! It seeks the hopeful opinions of others.

Our information economy is hopeful even if we need all kinds of hope to overcome the drone of outrage and despair it helped create. Our media relies too much on emotionally charged and negative stories to attract the audience it then sells to advertisers. We each hope there is more to the story, and often there is. Most of us don’t make the headlines each morning nor want to.

We are reasonable, balanced, good people who are far from perfect, but who see the outlines of better futures great and small (and even eternal) ahead. Hopefully we move forward with whatever it takes to make our days meaningful. Some days, naturally, are more meaningful than others. Regardless, we must move the ball forward.

The Empire State Building was built in hopeless times, completed in 1931 at the height of the Great Depression. We went to the moon in 1968 even as the Vietnam War escalated.

Americans live at the pinnacle of human progress, why not be hopeful? Many are not as blessed and we can help them find hope. I am hopeful we will be able to do this.

I have faith in hope, love’s other book end. There are some great love songs to give us hope. We have much more to work with than the robins.

Jack Falvey lives in Londonderry and is an adjunct professor and graduate of Boston College.

Sunday, December 27, 2020
