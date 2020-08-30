Falveys and Trump

Donald Trump and Mary and Jack Falvey

MY WIFE Mary and I attended the Union Leader’s First Amendment event that posthumously honored New Hampshire’s James Foley. His parents accepted the award and Donald Trump was the speaker. At the pre-event reception, Trump was available for pictures. He was TV star “The Donald” then, not POTUS. He was standing by himself in a corner with a photographer. I asked my wife if she would like a picture. “No,” she said, but I said “come on, he’s lonesome.” She said, “all right.”

He said “Hi, I’m Donald Trump and this must be your lovely wife?” He asked about us and New Hampshire. Neither one of us had ever seen him on TV although I had seen him speak at Saint Anselm’s Politics and Eggs.

We got our photo and had a nice five-minute chat ’til someone else saw the camera and came over. With the reception over, Trump walked by himself into the main room and sat at a floor table. He delivered what we now know as a Trump off-the-cuff entertaining if over-the-top about himself speech. His close was to present a six-figure check to the Foleys for their son’s foundation.

Kellyanne Conway, as Trump’s fourth campaign manager, got him elected. Trump does not suffer fools. Taking what was available in D.C., he gave others lifetime opportunities to serve their country. Nikki Halley took it as ambassador to the United Nations. Secretary Ben Carson took on U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and he eventually got his team to jell with Attorney General William Barr and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump’s style has unnerved the establishment by design, but as a business professional I recognized it immediately as a fish-or-cut-bait standard. The media, not knowing how business works, took the bait from the liberals and went crazy, fact-checking rabbit holes 24/7. They still are and Donald Trump is still hitting goals, rolling with global punches and domestic low blows.

Trump is now our POTUS. He is a wonder. He is not Pope Francis, who is a bit of a socialist. He is the single most effective chief executive and commander-in-chief of our age. His immediate family are more impressive than the Kennedys. A Middle East agreement! Come on. His daughter is a working mother who used child care while on duty at the White House then pressed for child care legislation for those with arrangements not quite equal to hers, and Ivanka got it to Congress. His wife can only be described as exotic and brilliant, who speaks more languages than the aforementioned Jackie Kennedy.

So we have the undisputed leader of the free world and a peacetime warrior. The next four years will be the greatest in American history since our founding, which was actually July 4th 1776, not 1619!

Jack Falvey is an adjunct professor emeritus at Boston College and a Londonderry resident.

