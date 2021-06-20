THE MOST FAMOUS father in history only got third billing in the Holy Family. A few walk-ons in the Bible were the best that Joseph could manage. That is what fathers do. They are there for the family, not in the spotlight. They work hard and back up mothers everywhere as needed.

“Honey, I’m home!” is how the second shift begins. The nuclear family cannot work without a nucleus to keep everything buzzing around in balance.

Civilization and its survival have depended upon heavy duty dads long before recorded history. Mom-and-pop families have been bringing the next generation to adulthood since the beginning. Single parenthood, unfortunately, is harder, like trying to tie a knot with one hand.

“My dad would kill me!” is a positive attitude for a child to have and creating it requires a dad on duty to support mom’s insistence on law and order. It is a tag team effort.

“What would your father say?” are words that carry the weight needed to offset the perils of adolescence and everything along a child’s path to adulthood.

Dealing with drugs, sex and rock and roll takes teamwork. If a child has two parents, that also typically brings additional family to bear. More grandparents, more aunts and uncles, more cousins, nieces and nephews. That can be the deciding firepower needed to fight the battle of civilizing each generation that must be won if we are to survive and prosper.

Dear old dad is not an add-on or an afterthought. He is integral to the game. He is the critical reserve a mom can rely on for sanity and success as a parent.

Children are life’s greatest blessing and biggest challenge. Aid to dependent children, no fault divorce, male avoidance of responsibility and commitment, these are the real societal challenges New Hampshire families face; they far exceed in impact any of the day’s rhetoric about racism, sexism or politics.

Each father must figure out how best to balance his life around the ever-changing needs of family. Few families work perfectly. That’s life. Getting on with it is what husbands and wives have been doing since they began the blessed creation of the nuclear family. All fathers present in the home earn their Oscars for best supporting actor. That’s what heavy duty dads do.

Few partnerships are even. We each learn to work with the strengths of our mate and maybe around the weaknesses. Life is dynamic and duties are ever changing, from changing diapers to changing career roles and geography when required.

Sooner than you would ever expect, your children suddenly become your best friends. It is only then that you begin to realize what you have been doing for those 20 some years that passed so quickly.

Fathers contribute to civilization and to humanity for better or worse. They stay the course and tilt the scales of life. There is pride in working through a less than perfect partnership — most are — to bring about and maintain a household that somehow works for you and yours.

So, what do dads do? Everything a mother or child requires. That is the job description heavy duty dads sign up for. Life’s greatest burdens and blessings are shared. This is our DNA. When we share our DNA and create a family, we share the greatest adventure on earth. Dad duty is as good as it gets.

Jack Falvey is a former adjunct professor at UMass Boston and Boston College. He is the founder of MakingTheNumbers.com in Londonderry, where he lives.

