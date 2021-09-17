THE EVIDENCE is mounting, both in New Hampshire and nationally, that the Democratic Party has become the anti-God party in America. What’s worse, most Democrats lack even the good sense to be embarrassed about it.
That is not to say that there are not many devout God-fearing Democrats among us. But in vote after vote, on issue after issue, the Democrats in political office think, act and vote as the pagans do.
The latest example was the Religious Liberty Act recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu. All 14 Senate Republicans voted for it, all 10 Democrats voted against it. The bill guarantees that in a future public health crisis, the people will have the same access to houses of worship as they have to supermarkets, department stores, health clubs, state liquor stores and abortion clinics. No more may the state say that houses of worship are, unlike the aforementioned businesses, not venues or providers of “essential services.”
That attitude was based on a great deal of ignorance on the part of citizens and lawmakers alike. We have often heard the argument, “Well, you can worship (or pray) anywhere.” That might suffice for Unitarians, but Catholics must gather in church to receive the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of our Lord and God and Savior, Jesus Christ in Holy Communion. Catholics, and those who were “raised Catholic,” used to know this. Now we have virtual pagans in the pews who know little to nothing about the Sacraments they receive. Non-Catholic Christians are also urged in Scripture to “forsake not the gathering of yourselves together, as the manner of some is.”
And both in New Hampshire and nationally, it is primarily Democrats who are pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda and so-called transgender rights that require admission of biological males into girls’ restrooms, locker rooms and sports teams, regardless of local opposition. Even the Voice of America is pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda on its international airwaves. Why? Well, it turns out that upon taking office President Joe Biden fired the Catholic who was director of the VOA and put a like-mined pagan in charge.
President Biden is, of course, the same “devout Catholic” who as vice president presided over a homosexual wedding. And he is the same “devout Catholic” who would force the Little Sisters of the Poor out of business by imposing draconian fines on them for resisting the HHS “contraceptive mandate” that is of dubious constitutional validity and runs counter the moral precepts of that Catholic charitable organization.
The now disgraced former governor of New York a year ago advised the nation, “God did not do that” regarding progress made in containing the COVID virus. “A lot of pain and suffering did that”. What a headline: the Catholic governor of New York, who supports abortion up to and including virtual homicide, says “God did not do that!”
At the Democratic National Convention in 2012, someone noticed that the party platform made no mention of God. A delegate who tried to correct that oversight — if that in fact is what it was — was roundly booed by his fellow Democrats there assembled. And at the convention in 1992, when the Democrats dared to call their platform the “New Covenant”, front row seats were reserved for ACT UP, the homosexual group that had invaded Saint Patrick’s Cathedral on a Sunday morning and disrupted the Mass by chanting their obscene slogans and tossing condoms at the worshippers receiving Holy Communion.
And abortion? Forget it. Can any of you, dear readers, name a Democrat above the rank of state representative who is pro-life? And dang few Democratic state reps are pro-life. How much more evidence do we need that the Democratic Party has become the anti-God and specifically anti-Catholic party?
And let us not forget the vote a few years ago to establish a “buffer zone” around abortion clinics to keep peaceful, prayerful protestors and demonstrators out. That legislation was so similar to a Massachusetts law that the U.S. Supreme Court in a unanimous decision declared unconstitutional that the New Hampshire law has never been enforced.
What can we do about it? For one thing we can stop electing prominent Queen City Democrats like Lou D’Allesandro and Donna Soucy, both of whom voted against the religious liberty bill and for the buffer zone folly. And both of whom are now and have long been stalwart defenders of the abortion and gay rights agenda. To quote evangelist James Robison, it’s about time “God’s people came out of the closet” and begin to fight back.