THOSE OF US who have no children in the public schools, and those of us who have no children at all, might be inclined to overlook the importance of local school board elections. The same may be true of those of us who, owning no real estate, do not directly feel the impact of education spending, the largest driver of the local tax rate. But the orientation of public education can have a profound effect on the kind of city, state and nation we will become. We all know the truism: teachers affect the future, they never know where their influence will end — for better or worse, it should be added.
Take the teaching of evolution, for example, something that has been a staple of modern education since the great controversy known as the Scopes Monkey Trial in Dayton, Tennessee. I believe it was Henry Adams who argued in the 19th century that the succession of presidents from Washington to Grant was enough to raise doubts about the theory of evolution. I wonder what he would say about the succession of presidents from Washington to Biden.
Alas, evolution no longer sparks much controversy. Now there is much fuss and fathers and honest consternation over things like “gay marriage,” the alleged rights and entitlements of LGBTQ+ community and, the latest fad, transgender “rights,” all of which may be presented in the modern classroom without prejudice or any hint of intolerance.
In fact, the demands of tolerance are so great that no deviance from the new convoluted and incoherent doctrines may be tolerated. To the surprise of absolutely no one, the federal government has weighed in on behalf of the sexual revolutionaries, with the likelihood of withholding federal funds from school districts whose policy on transgender or bisexual “rights” do not conform to the federally-mandated march to the new no-morality.
Indeed, Attorney General Merrick Garland has even instructed the federal Justice Department to investigate parents who protest too much or too vehemently at school board meetings over the indoctrination carried out in the name of “progressive” education.
At least Terry McAuliffe, the former governor of Virginia who is now running to win his old job back, was honest enough to bluntly state the progressive view: “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”
No, of course not. Parents should just pay the bills and keep their mouths shut.
Where will all this lead? Well, look north. Our good neighbor Canada has fined a restaurant owner $30,000 for refusing to call a “non-binary, gender-fluid” employee by the employee’s preferred pronouns — “they/them” instead his “him or her” or whatever. What’s more, the employer must set up a training program for all employees in the multicultural Newspeak. Perhaps in the future a “non-binary” employee who claims to be a horse will be entitled to an ample supply of hay and oats and a room at the nearest stable.
The Manchester Board of School Committee recently voted to allow boy students who think they are really girls trapped in male bodies to compete in girls’ sports teams and use girls’ locker rooms and lavatory facilities. No more vive la différence. Or, as Archie Bunker once put it, “the mystery’s over.”
Is there no one who will rise up and say to the members who voted for such lunacy, “Have you lost your blasted minds? Did you leave your brains on a long lunch break?” I have little doubt that if that question had been put to the citizens of Manchester in a referendum, sanity would have prevailed. And yet we keep electing the people who continue to promote this kind of madness.
The political and ideological assault on the family is real and is being prosecuted for the sake of enlarging and enhancing the power of a state apparatus that will grow ever more totalitarian while maintaining the masquerade of a democracy. The war is real and the prize is the souls of the children.
As we prepare to vote on November 2, we should examine carefully the candidates for school board and the kind of education they are likely to promote. It is a board much in need of adult supervision. For as Mark Twain wisely observed, “In the first place, God made idiots. That was for practice. Then he made school boards.”