THE Manchester Board of School Committee, with its overwhelming vote (10-2-2) to grant autonomy to students to decide and define their own gender, has created a dilemma for morally and religiously conservative parents who have children in the city’s public schools.

It may be the last straw. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has written a strongly-worded condemnation of the transgender movement. For Catholics who are faithful to the Church’s teaching and for conservative protestants, Jews and Muslims, sending their children to the schools of a state or city that teach approval of legalized abortion, homosexual marriage, and now transgender access to formerly gender-specific activities and facilities may constitute a betrayal of their religious faith and their moral responsibility to raise their children according to traditional mores of decency and self-respect.

One thing that has received a good deal of attention is the problem of biological males competing on girls’ and women’s athletic teams. Even many “progressives” have pointed out the regressive nature of such a policy. This is not a male chauvinist argument. I cheerfully acknowledge that most athletes of either gender could run rings around an old stiff like me in my best day. But the best female athletes in one school against the best male athletes in another would not be a fair competition.

It is no denigration of female athletes to say that generally speaking men and boys are stronger and faster than women and girls. Many girls will lose either a place on their team or championship medals they might otherwise win because of the unwelcome competition from male interlopers.

In Connecticut there is already litigation underway on behalf of women athletes who are afraid they may lose their chances for athletic scholarships if their achievements are eclipsed by their male counterparts. There will likely be costly litigation here as well unless this latest aberration of the Manchester school board is rescinded.

That policy puts in jeopardy the women’s sports programs that have been built up through decades of time, effort and money, backed up by federal legislation that requires equal allocation of resources for men’s and women’s teams. That was done for the sake of equality. Now in the name of a radically different New Age kind of equality, students are allowed to participate according to the gender of their choice.

This may eventually lead to cost-cutting school boards of the future doing away with women’s athletics altogether in favor of coed varsity teams. Why, after all, maintain the expense of two soccer, lacrosse or track teams when you can have one of each, thus cutting roughly in half the dollars spent on athletes, coaches, transportation and equipment.

And not only varsity sports programs, but gym classes, too, may be subject to the same economizing.

What’s more, parents these days already have a difficult enough time to encourage modesty in dress to their teenagers without sending their 14-year-old daughters off to a school where a shower after gym class means walking back to a locker with nothing but a towel concealing a girl’s essential anatomical parts from males who may be sharing the same locker rooms.

There may be thoughts about reconfiguring the locker rooms to create separate space, but that would contradict the whole rationale of the new transgender policy. If the biological males believe in their hearts and minds that they are really female, why should they be segregated, even within the confines of the girls locker room?

Schools are here for inquiry and exploration, not for radical social experimentation, with children and adolescents in the role of laboratory mice or rats.

Apparently, transgender is “in” this year. School board members may be as trendy and “progressive” as they like with their own children, but they are carrying on a dangerous experiment with the lives and souls of the children of Manchester. They should cease and desist forthwith.

Jack Kenny is a freelance writer living and working in Manchester.

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack
Op-eds

Patrick Hynes: Boyd is the right choice for Merrimack

WHEN then-Gov. Maggie Hassan, a Democrat, needed solutions to the public health fear created by PFAS exposure in Merrimack’s drinking water, she embraced an idea from Republican Town Council Member Bill Boyd. His idea was to have the Department of Health and Human Services perform a limited …

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: A fresh defense of NH's primary status

NEW HAMPSHIRE’s first-in-the-nation (FITN) presidential primary is under heavy scrutiny. A major argument against FITN is New Hampshire’s lack of racial diversity. We are a small state, and, according to the 2010 census, 89% of our residents are White, whereas the U.S. as a whole is 60% Whit…

Friday, February 19, 2021
Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination
Op-eds

Richard H. Girard: Discriminating to stop discrimination

ON JAN. 25, 2021, the Manchester Board of School Committee adopted a policy regarding “transgendered and gender non-conforming” students. On Feb. 8, 2021, it defeated Committeeman Arthur Beaudry’s motion to reconsider. After both votes, Mayor Joyce Craig issued statements praising the board …

Thursday, February 18, 2021
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education
Op-eds

John Lynch: All together now in support of higher education

PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION in New Hampshire and nationwide is facing great challenges. Student enrollment is declining, and current demographic trends suggest the problem will only worsen in the years ahead. Costs are rising, and institutions of all sizes and disciplines are working to control …

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic
Op-eds

Garrison Keillor: The old scout stands in line at the clinic

I MARRIED a pro-vaxxer, which is good to know after all these years — we never discussed vaccines during courtship — and in addition to her respect for science, she has the patience to track down clinics online and spend time on Hold and so now I am vaccinated. I sat for fifteen minutes so t…

Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat
Op-eds

Mike Judge: Already gun rights are under threat

WE ARE LESS than a month into the new administration and already the opening salvo of the war on gun owners has begun. Not only has Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee introduced a gun control bill on the House floor, but President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to pass laws banning “assault wea…

Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Monday, February 15, 2021
Allyson Cobery: What of the gap among women?
Op-eds

Allyson Cobery: What of the gap among women?

THE ELECTION of Kamala Harris to the second-highest office in the United States breaks a number of barriers. Not only is she the first African American and South Asian person elected vice president in our nation’s history, but Harris is the first female vice president. She represents countle…

Sunday, February 14, 2021
Op-eds

Michael Simpson: An opportunity for bipartisanship in public works

ALMOST 65 years ago, President Dwight D. Eisenhower came before a joint session of Congress and proposed the greatest public works effort seen in the history of the United States. On June 29, 1956, Congress responded by passing the Federal Aid Highway Act that provided the funding to develop…

Friday, February 12, 2021