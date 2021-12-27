AS THE FOUNDER of a fast-growing tech firm FreshAir Sensor, my biggest pain point might surprise you. It isn’t raising money — we’ve done that successfully. It isn’t expanding our market share — demand is strong for our Wi-Fi-enabled sensor that detects tobacco smoke and marijuana smoke in no-smoking buildings. Instead, our tech company’s biggest obstacle is a problem that no MBA program can solve: American immigration policy.
Our products require highly-skilled chemists, hardware engineers, data scientists and other STEM professionals, but these workers have long been scarce. In today’s tight labor market, they’re even harder to find. Because I wasn’t able to find enough qualified Americans, 25 percent of my U.S.-based employees come from other countries. They’re a tremendous asset, but trying to keep them here is incredibly difficult. Doing so requires much time and expense on my end, with zero guarantees that my employees can stay in this country long term. Nor can they fully invest in their communities.
That’s why I’m calling on Congress to pass a budget that helps American businesses finally secure the global talent that we need. I strongly support the current proposal, which would recapture thousands of unused green cards for foreign-born workers and their families. It also lays out terms for clearing the green card backlog and allowing temporary protections from deportation to millions of essential workers who have supported our economy during the pandemic.
I see firsthand how my employees create value and growth. Our data scientist, Manoj, is a U.S.-based master’s graduate from India. His work helps us reduce manual review for current sensors and develop and refine detection schemes for new sensors that will soon be used widely in schools and other buildings. At our current pace, Manoj’s work should help us add roughly 100 jobs to my company over the next decade.
But immigration policy is literally standing in the way. We were lucky enough to secure him a visa through the H-1B visa lottery, but it’s a temporary fix. After three years we need to renew his H-1B, and it expires after six years. Manoj needs permanent residency, but the green card backlog for people from India is decades long due to an outdated policy that caps allotments by country. By some estimates, his wait time could be up to 150 years.
Who benefits from this system? Our colleges graduate so many talented internationals, who are then swept up by our foreign competitors. Already, 19 percent of software developers in our state were born abroad, according to research from New American Economy. And over 20 percent of the foreign-born population here has a graduate degree, compared to just 14 percent of American-born residents. This is talent we cannot afford to lose.
I also feel terrible for Manoj, who faces all kinds of restrictions on his temporary visa. Last year, he returned to India to attend his brother’s funeral, but visa-processing delays prevented him from returning to New Hampshire for three months. Navigating remote work on an India-EST time difference was beyond frustrating for all of us, Manoj included.
I’ve always been generally supportive of welcoming people to our country, but after personally experiencing this irrational system, I’ve become an adamant, vocal supporter of thoughtful immigration reform. I’ve seen employees kicked out of this country because they couldn’t beat the odds of the H1-B lottery, which had only 85,000 visa spots for more than 300,000 applicants this year. I’ve endured the frustrating money and time suck of fighting on their behalf for their return. I’ve felt the pain of the labor market, where high-skilled workers are in such short supply that it’s nearly impossible to replace them.
Like so many other small business owners, I cannot afford to lose any more valuable employees. For the sake of these tremendous workers, for American businesses and for our collective economic revival, Congress must act now.