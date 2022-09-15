AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.

On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia to sign a document that would become the world’s first secular constitution. While far from perfect, our founders were the enlightened thinkers of their era and believed that compelling citizens to support a faith they did not follow violated their liberty.

Jack Shields of Penacook is a Granite State representative for the Freedom from Religion Foundation.

Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Monday, September 12, 2022
Paul Doscher: Brook trout need a livable habitat

IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.

Sunday, September 11, 2022
Wayne Semprini: Huff Brown shares NH perspective and values

WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…

Friday, September 09, 2022
Russell Prescott: My way to Congress

ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…

Thursday, September 08, 2022
Tom Moulton: Leavitt says no to billions for Ukraine

I AM PROUD to say that I have truly lived the American dream right here in New Hampshire. I graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked hard for many years to raise my family, grow my businesses, and employ many people in our state. Today, I see the American dream and the oppor…

Matt Mowers: Defeating Pappas and Biden begins Sept. 13

THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it h…

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
Tuesday, September 06, 2022
Shannon McGinley: Your informed primary vote matters

TO SAY this is a big election year is an understatement. Not only are we electing the individuals who will serve us at the national level in the U.S. Senate and House, but those who will serve in every elected position in our state, including governor, state House and Senate, and Executive C…