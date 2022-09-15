AS WE OBSERVE the 235th anniversary of Constitution Day on September 17th, public schools across the nation are educating students on America’s founding document. Unfortunately this year, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court are most in need of a constitutional lesson.
On Sept. 17, 1787, delegates to the Constitutional Convention gathered in Philadelphia to sign a document that would become the world’s first secular constitution. While far from perfect, our founders were the enlightened thinkers of their era and believed that compelling citizens to support a faith they did not follow violated their liberty.
The founders created a uniquely secular constitution by removing the power of kings blessed by holy men and instead gave it to “We the People.” This U.S. Constitution promised those fleeing religious persecution the freedom of religion through a new government that would be free from religion.
Alexander Hamilton wrote “[The Constitution] gives the president no particle of spiritual jurisdiction.”
“State and church will both exist in greater purity, the less they are mixed together,” added James Madison.
In 1791, the First Amendment to the Constitution was ratified, stating in part “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” This is known as the Establishment Clause.
The New Hampshire Constitution’s Bill of Rights also addresses this issue, stating, “No person shall ever be compelled to pay towards the support of the schools of any sect or denomination.” The Blaine Amendment was added in 1887 to further strengthen the separation of church and state: “No money raised by taxation shall ever be granted or applied for the use of the schools of institutions of any religious sect or denomination
Thomas Jefferson in his 1802 letter to the Danbury Baptist Association declared that when the American people adopted the Establishment Clause, they built a “wall of separation between Church and State.”
Unfortunately, our predominantly Catholic U.S. Supreme Court has begun tearing down that wall separating religion and government by ruling in favor of tax dollars for private religious schools and in support of prayers after school football games.
At the state level, the Legislature, Governor Chris Sununu, and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut, have also flouted our Constitution by diverting tax dollars to religious schools through their so-called “Education Freedom Account.”
Thus today, both our state and federal tax dollars are funding private religious schools. These institutions operate with no taxpayer input over what is taught, or what level of education is achieved, all while our public schools are underfunded.
How does this comply with our Constitution’s direct admonishment to keep religion separate from government? It does not. And how does it represent New Hampshire’s population, which ranks among the least religious in America? It does not.
A major shift away from religion has led to 29% of Americans now identifying as having “no religion” according to Pew Research. “We the people” must speak out against these pro-religious policies that violate our Constitution.
This Constitution Day let’s educate our students on our secular history, and let’s vote this November for leaders that respect our secular Constitution. More than two centuries after our Founders met in Philadelphia, we must again reaffirm our commitment to keep religion out of government.
There is no freedom of religion without a government that is free from religion.
Jack Shields of Penacook is a Granite State representative for the Freedom from Religion Foundation.
IT’S BEEN a hot summer. Just the other day we tied the record for most days over 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Add to that the moderate to severe drought and it’s been a tough summer for farmers, gardeners, and drinking water wells.
WITH THE 2022 election drawing ever closer, polls show a large number of New Hampshire residents are trying to sort out how best to redirect our country. Dissatisfaction with the status quo is rampant. Many of the problems we are facing are not being effectively addressed or not being addres…
ALBERT EINSTEIN once said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” There is a big difference between politics and governing. It’s time to send in a heavyweight to Washington with decades of public and private sector experience who achieved real resul…
I AM PROUD to say that I have truly lived the American dream right here in New Hampshire. I graduated from the University of New Hampshire and worked hard for many years to raise my family, grow my businesses, and employ many people in our state. Today, I see the American dream and the oppor…
THROUGHOUT the course of the past two-and-half years, I’ve had the privilege of talking to thousands of our neighbors. I’ve met them at diners, bars, and at their own door. Their stories stick with me everywhere I go. But there’s one standing meeting I have these days that really brings it h…
AS A FORMER Republican state representative in 2011-2012, I voted for abortion restrictions. At the time, my decision-making process was rooted in ideology rather than experience. Since then, I have served in numerous positions that led me to think differently about reproductive rights.
TO SAY this is a big election year is an understatement. Not only are we electing the individuals who will serve us at the national level in the U.S. Senate and House, but those who will serve in every elected position in our state, including governor, state House and Senate, and Executive C…