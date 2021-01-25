I WRITE TO URGE, plead even, that New Hampshire House leadership considers instituting and enforcing a mandate that masks be worn during all indoor sessions of the NH House of Representatives.
As speaker and Rules Committee chair, Rep. Sherman Packard has significant influence to affect, and protect, the health and safety of the 400 members of the House, their families and housemates, their colleagues at work, and every community across the state to which members return after each in-person session. This is not an issue of 60-or-so members who refuse to wear masks, this is an issue that has the potential to affect, or to protect, the lives of thousands from the northern-most tip of the state to the bottom of the southern tier.
To put the issue in stark, concrete terms, my entire family contracted the coronavirus after several Republican members refused to wear masks or maintain social distancing at the indoor Republican Caucus event held at the McIntyre Ski Area on Nov. 20, 2020. You see, I live in a household spanning three generations from an 80-something-year-old down to an infant younger than six months old. One of the members in the household is an elected state official and member of the Republican Caucus, and was present at the very same event that likely led to late Speaker Dick Hinch’s infection and death from the virus.
My family survived the illness, though we were worried at points that the worst might befall the most susceptible among us. I worry that our luck will run out the next time it happens, given that vaccination-assisted herd immunity is nearly two years away according to reporting in The Concord Monitor and given that a significant portion of the Republican Caucus continues to flout state, local, and institutional requirements to wear masks in public spaces, as recently reported in The Union Leader.
To put it in starker terms, Rep. Packard’s election as speaker of the House is the result of anti-masking animus. After the tragic and sudden COVID-related death of his immediate predecessor, I had hoped to see a more moderated tone among the Republican caucus regarding the wearing of masks. Instead, as reported in a recent New York Times article, certain of the party’s membership have stated outright that they believe the role of volunteer legislator is essentially a life-and-death affair: “If you did not feel you were willing to take risks with your health, you should not have run,” said one.
Rather than focus on what I presume are outlier perspectives, I will quote from the final words Speaker Hinch wrote in the last House Record published before his death, words Rep. Packard quoted in the first House Record published during his then-acting role as speaker: “We have some significant challenges ahead of us. We need to get the people’s work done in the midst of a public health emergency. It won’t be easy, but I believe we can meet our goals and deadlines while putting health and safety first.”
I understand the logistical challenges of putting 400 members into a Zoom/Webex/Teams meeting, but that is not the true nature of the problem facing the House. A more realistic solution is to allow those members who refuse to wear masks to continue to exercise that prerogative, but to require their attendance and participation for legislative sessions to be conducted remotely so long as they maintain that prerogative. It is within the bounds of the New Hampshire Constitution for the House to make such a rule, and would not require new technical capacity for the entire House to meet online concurrently. Some committees are already conducting their business remotely, so there is demonstrated know-how among the members.
I also understand the principles of individual freedom that are core to the Live Free or Die motto of the state, but I believe that the necessary and ethical companions to that sense of broad liberty must be, needs to be, a sense of individual responsibility for the safety of others, and a sense of accountability among elected representatives, to whom our collective judgment and authority have been entrusted.