WHEN THE first Republican primary debate ended, people knew things were never going to be the same. The exact time it happened cannot be pinpointed but the onstage career politicians had figured it out. With his fresh energy and youth, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his presence to the political world, and people liked what they saw.

Sensing that not taking Ramaswamy’s candidacy seriously was a huge mistake, the Republican establishment candidates lashed out.

James A. Betti lives in Rye.

Friday, September 08, 2023
Richard H. Girard: How will a shiny new building fix our schools?

ON MAY 19, 2021, Dr. John Goldhardt, Manchester’s then-superintendent of schools, presented 20 pages of facilities recommendations to the Board of School Committee. Accompanying the recommendations were the 2021 MGT Consulting Group’s facilities study and Davis Demographics enrollment study.

Len Turcotte: NH’s housing 'crisis'

WE HAVE heard a continuous drumbeat from every quadrant that New Hampshire is in the midst of a housing crisis. Like a myriad of other crises said to be afflicting our state, those utilizing the term hope to instill enough concern and fear to bring about bureaucratic and legislative actions.

Thursday, September 07, 2023
Donald L. Birx: DEI programs benefit Plymouth State and the nation

DOZENS of bills aimed at curtailing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs in public colleges and universities have been introduced in more than 20 states. Lawmakers might want to think twice before joining this national trend because, as president of a public university, I see DEI’…

Rev. Steve Edington: Jonestown 1978 and America 2023

I’D JUST entered the Unitarian Universalist ministry when the Jonestown mass suicide in November of 1978 occurred. I could not wrap my head around the idea of nearly 1,000 people committing suicide at the behest of a minister they had followed from their homes in California’s Bay Area to a S…

Wednesday, September 06, 2023
John T. Broderick Jr.: End of summer is a time for reflection

THE LAST few years have been disorienting for most of us; disheartening really. At least they have been for me. I don’t remember an America like this — a great country at war with itself; an America that divides families and friendships along political fault lines. I have been a lifelong Dem…

Tuesday, September 05, 2023
Blaine Hanson: Biden is the champion NH workers need

WHEN President Joe Biden was elected to the Oval Office, he promised to be a champion for workers. He vowed to deliver for unions like no other president has before. I’m proud to see that President Biden has delivered on those promises.

Sunday, September 03, 2023
Corky S. Messner: What happened to conservative ideals?

AMENDMENT 14, Section 3: “No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an office…

Friday, September 01, 2023
A. J. Kierstead: Why the GOP race matters (even if Trump wins)

LET’S BE serious. If things continue as they are, Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee for president and the barely warm body of Joe Biden will take the presidency. I don’t like it, two-thirds of Republican voters don’t like it, and the entirety of the Left doesn’t like it. Let’s be realisti…

Richard Gulla: New Hampshire Primary is worth defending

IN THE REALM of American politics, few events carry the weight and significance of the New Hampshire Primary. As the first-in-the-nation primary, this longstanding tradition has served as a beacon of democratic participation, fostering a unique connection between candidates and voters. No ma…