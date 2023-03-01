IN JANUARY 2021, Vivek Ramaswamy had an epiphany. In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the Jan. 6th capital riots, Vivek sensed the America he loves was tearing itself apart. America’s fundamental freedoms were under assault.
America’s investment giants were demanding companies ignore shareholder concerns and submit to Environmental Social Justice (ESG) and Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity (DIE), or be unable to raise capital, the ultimate failure. CEOs embraced ESG by having expensive woke/green agendas and DIE by disregarding qualified applicants to hire on the basis of the color of an applicant’s skin or their gender. It helped to light the flame of inflation, dumbing down America’s workforce, dulling America’s competitive edge, and cheating investors out of optimal investment returns.
CEOs made employees pay homage to ESG/DIE or lose their jobs. The national media and social media giants (Facebook, Twitter, Google) became enforcers, people either capitulated or were canceled. America’s children were being sexualized and programmed to hate their race and heritage — think CRT. Gender was no longer a biological fact and United States history was being rewritten that slavery was the reason for America’s foundation. Climate change, not world peace — think Ukraine, China, and Iran — was America’s biggest problem. Our great cities were deteriorating into cesspools of crime while America’s borders were becoming nonexistent. By allowing criminals to run free, George Soros-backed prosecutors were undermining the criminal justice system.
These realities and others, taken together, defined America’s new religion: wokeism.
Vivek grasped the gravity of what was happening, and it was impossible to look the other way. If something were not done, the America that gave a first-generation Indian boy the opportunity to achieve and thrive would be no more.
Vivek resigned as CEO of the pharmaceutical company he founded. He would oppose wokeism’s dark forces using his God-given mind and the tools that a once-free America allowed him to earn — a Harvard College and Yale Law School education, and Wall Street CEO experience.
The moment Vivek exorcised himself from the woke, he was labeled a traitor by Ivy League progressives and there was no going back. For a year, Vivek threw himself at the pernicious effects of wokeism.
Vivek founded a new investment vehicle (Strive Assets) that focuses on maximizing returns — not political causes — for the investors. More than $700 million has already found its way to Vivek’s creation. He also championed forcing asset managers to inform investors of how much they’re going to lose by prioritizing ESG stocks. This two-pronged attack of competition and informing people is having an impact.
Vivek has said things the Woke religion forbids, such as pointing out that studies that indicate DIE hiring led to better corporate outcomes were flawed. By opining that admission officers at elite colleges were systematically discriminating against Asian Americans and that affirmative action was a problem, not a solution. True diversity is the diversity of thought, not in the color of one’s skin.
This brings me to February 7, 2023. Your author is sitting at the local Margaritas having dinner with Vivek Ramaswamy, Kathy Barnette (his trusted advisor), and a savvy New Hampshire political activist.
Vivek never utters a single bad word about other Republicans, and having Kathy Barnette as an advisor makes a powerful statement. Kathy is a Black woman who ran for the Republican Pennsylvania Senate nomination and lost. She is a Christian whom the political world brutally attacked with character assassination. By all measures none of the attacks were true and she is a delightful woman. It speaks volumes that Vivek is unafraid to have her by his side.
Vivek is animated about the need for America to heal its spirit. Because if it doesn’t, wokeism will eventually overwhelm the nation and bring on an age of socialistic darkness.
He talked about running for president and how he would champion a new Republican message. One that would combine Abraham Lincoln’s iron resolve to keep America together with MLK’s uniting nonviolent vision of a colorblind America. This message would generate a powerful light to expose wokeism for the fraud it is.
During the next 12 months, New Hampshire will overflow with qualified Republican presidential candidates. Vivek Ramaswamy may or may not catch fire, but one thing is for sure. If he is on the stage, all of the other candidates will have to step up their game and talk about real issues and solutions. Vivek is a new-generation, non-swamp Republican, who has the vision to heal America, has shown he can make things happen, and offers everything outsider Donald Trump brought to the table, but without all the distractions.
