WINNING the White House in 2024 is going to take more than rage tweets and the usual partisan pandering. First-in-the-nation primary voters have an opportunity to reorient the trajectory of next year’s election to one focused on the seemingly forgotten majority of the American people rather than one catering to partisan extremes.

Across the country, voters have made both their dissatisfaction with the direction of the country and lack of enthusiasm for their candidate choices clear. Though divisions exist, there is more that unites voters than divides them. As the candidate vetting process ramps up here in New Hampshire, voters would do well to support a standard bearer focused on building consensus for an agenda that protects America, strengthens the economy, and expands personal freedom.

James Dozier is the founder and board president of Centerline Liberties, Inc. and a resident of Portsmouth.

Friday, July 14, 2023
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported dis…

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Monday, July 10, 2023
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023