”It’s no wonder that truth is stranger than fiction. Fiction has to make sense.” — Mark Twain

Snake oil salespersons are people who profit from saying or doing anything to convince you that something other than the facts are true. 2020 has been a banner year for snake oil salespersons.

“Snake oil” is a pejorative term referring to an artificial or fictitious entity that is sold to the public on the basis of belief or wishful thinking. It promises to cure both real and perceived problems, when all it really does is to rid you of your money and your free will.

Those gullible enough to buy these promises victimize themselves and the people they care about.

Snake oil contains its own venom that poisons those associated with it. When it is sold by politicians and elected officials, it poisons our belief in our own government and, more recently, in our electoral process. When it is sold by doctors, it poisons the medical profession.

Snake oil salespersons who are doctors are particularly odious. Such doctors during a pandemic can wreak sickness, suffering and death on an immense scale. It often takes years for the medical profession to regain the public’s trust afterward.

The most recent examples of such people are Drs. Scott Atlas, Ramin Oskoui and Jane Orient.

These three doctors used their medical credentials and authority to promote reckless practices that continue to endanger the life and health of Americans.

Until recently, Dr. Atlas was a member of the White House COVID response team and openly cast doubts about physical distancing and the effectiveness of face masks. Because of his statements, millions of Americans, mostly Trump followers, eschewed face masks and demonstrated against their state government mandates on face masks and physical distancing (including here in New Hampshire).

Sadly, the pandemic has affected Trump Republicans disproportionally as a result Dr. Atlas’s words.

Drs. Oskoui and Orient recently testified before a Senate congressional committee at the request of Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) against the wearing of face masks and physical distancing and in favor of promoting the potentially lethal use of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine.

All three doctors defended their words by stating that these were “opinions” rather than cite any specific study or clear data to prove their point.

While everyone is certainly entitled to their own opinion, it is an entirely different matter to represent that opinion as a medical “fact” when the actual data indicates just the opposite. Professional opinion should be based on actual data, not personal belief, as was the case with Dr. Atlas or in the congressional testimonies of Dr. Oskoui and Dr. Orient.

(Note: Donald Trump also played a major role in spreading false information about the COVID virus, but as he has had no medical training, his opinion cannot be misidentified as a medical opinion.)

We can see from the tragic statistics what effect these snake oil doctors have had on the sickness and death rates in America. It is too early to tell what effect these misleading statements from those doctors will have on the medical profession as a whole, especially now that vaccines are becoming available.

It’s time we Americans stop believing in snake oil and look for the data and evidence in official statements. Only then will we be able to separate fact from fiction.

James Fieseher, MD lives in Dover.

Monday, December 21, 2020
Marjorie Smith: Bullying and racism should be ethics violations
Op-eds

Marjorie Smith: Bullying and racism should be ethics violations

HATE SPEECH should have no place in a civil society. But “should have” is aspirational. The reality is that hate speech is increasingly part of public discourse. My perception, which I readily admit might be skewed by my age, is that social media makes it easier for people to communicate hat…

Sunday, December 20, 2020
+2
Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better
Op-eds

Steve Shurtleff and Dan Feltes: Our veterans deserve better

ONE OF US is a veteran of the Vietnam War, honorably serving in the U.S. Army for three years. One of us had the honor to serve veterans, fighting for their housing and veterans benefits rights for about a decade as a legal aid attorney. We both served in leadership during the last legislati…

Friday, December 18, 2020
Michele Merritt: A five-point plan for a healthy state budget
Op-eds

Michele Merritt: A five-point plan for a healthy state budget

DURING CHALLENGING times like these, the smartest, most enduring investment New Hampshire can make is in the health and wellness of its people. Ensuring the well-being of all Granite Staters will yield profits to our society that are far greater than the price tag. The return is a New Hampsh…

Thursday, December 17, 2020
+2
Celeste Burns & Tim Pipp: Small businesses like ours need help
Op-eds

Celeste Burns & Tim Pipp: Small businesses like ours need help

LET’S BE CLEAR: Time is running out for small businesses like ours and unless Congress acts immediately to provide emergency relief, Main Streets across America — including in our towns of Moultonborough, Keene and Manchester — might as well hang up giant “Out of Business” signs come January.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Ralph Fletcher: Year of the shrinking Christmas
Op-eds

Ralph Fletcher: Year of the shrinking Christmas

EACH YEAR in mid-December our dear friend Martha drives up from Rhode Island to bake cookies with my wife. Martha and JoAnn have been baking Christmas cookies for 25 years. I consider them to be the John Lennon and Paul McCartney of holiday cookie-baking. They spend four days making hundreds…

Monday, December 14, 2020
Op-eds

Elijah Niemi: The real cost of climate change

WHETHER YOU like it or not, climate change is real and is beginning to show its effects on the human race. The alarming issue, however, is how quickly these effects are being shown. According to scientists, and backed by data, the trends in climate change are happening on a much faster scale…

Sunday, December 13, 2020
Friday, December 11, 2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020
Emmett Soldati: Lesson for Democrats in how to throw a party
Op-eds

Emmett Soldati: Lesson for Democrats in how to throw a party

  • Updated

THIS PAST WEEKEND would have marked the 35th Annual “Top o’ the Hill” Holiday Party in my hometown of Somersworth. It’s a tradition, started by neighbors and carried on by my parents, with a simple premise. Flyer every house, every door, in the neighborhood. No matter which street, or apartm…