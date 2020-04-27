Dr. James Fieseher

James Fieseher

“Whatsoever you do to the Least of My Brothers that you do unto me.” — Matthew 25:40.

EVERY week, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers bring new detainees into our community through the Strafford County House of Corrections (aka “county jail”). These are undocumented immigrants who are being held while awaiting a hearing, their families to raise the bail bond, or deportation through Pease International Tradeport.

Upon entering the county jail, the detainees and inmates are given a standard screening test for symptoms of COVID-19.

The screening exams that are done routinely are designed to detect symptoms of COVID-19, which may take 10 days to 2 weeks to develop, all the while that individual is shedding the virus and transmitting it to everyone around them. The only way to detect the virus in someone without symptoms is to test them. But the state does not have enough tests to do that on a daily basis.

The process of transferring ICE detainees into the county jail puts our community at a higher risk for a COVID-19 outbreak. The jail has more than 300 inmates at this time (a number that is reduced from their normal volume thanks to the efforts of local judges and Chris Brackett, who supervises the jail). One viral positive individual could potentially set off a chain reaction that could affect the entire system, including the corrections officers and their families. An infected individual could shed the virus and then be moved out before the symptoms appear and we would only know after it was too late.

We are a community on ICE. It should be noted that immigrants are more vulnerable to COVID-19 as they tend to be exploited at the workplace because they are undocumented in addition to having no medical insurance. They are more likely to need hospitalization if they become sick, further flooding our local hospital capacity and at taxpayers’ expense.

Worse, the jail abuts the county nursing home with even more vulnerable residents. An outbreak of COVID-19 at the county nursing home would be devastating.

The community has been fortunate that the efforts of county facilities director Ray Bower and his dedicated staff who have taken extraordinary steps to prevent this scenario from happening. The work they are doing is impressive, but there is also a good deal of luck that not one resident of either the nursing home or the jail has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

But for every new transfer of an ICE detainee into the facility, the community takes a risk that an outbreak may occur and our luck will run out.

Under normal circumstances, housing federal prisoners in our county jail is a financial godsend. That federal money helps to keep our taxes down. But is risking the health of our community worth the extra nickel? If an outbreak occurs, we might even find ourselves losing money as well as our lives from our agreement with ICE.

An outbreak in either the jail or the nursing home would not only overwhelm our area hospitals, but by becoming a “COVID-19 hot spot,” there would be a delay in reopening businesses in Strafford County and possibly the state. An epidemic would affect all of us, compromising our medical resources and not just for the COVID-19 patients, but for routine emergencies such as a stroke or heart attack.

There are several ways of reducing the risk of COVID-19 in our communities.

First, we need to continue physical distancing and wearing face masks.

Second, we need to ask our state and local officials to stop the transfer of ICE detainees into our county facilities for the duration of the epidemic.

Petition our federal officials and congressional delegates to defer the roundup of undocumented immigrants during the pandemic. Immigrants who have been living here for more than 4 months are in no danger of “bringing in” COVID-19 here from other countries. But these same immigrants can pick up the virus once they are here, and moving infected immigrants around will only spread the disease. Placing them in populated detention centers quickly magnifies the number of people who will get infected.

Whether or not you support the deportation of undocumented immigrants, the fact that these folks are already here poses no increased risk of infecting our communities. It is the transportation of people that increases the risk of spreading the disease.

Compared to America’s small business and industries, rounding up undocumented immigrants is a non-essential or less-essential business. We need to protect our lives, our communities and our local businesses first. After this pandemic is over, we’ll all be in a better position to decide about immigration policy.

James Fieseher MD, FAAFP, lives in Dover.

