CHRIS CONNELLY is the right person to serve as the next Hillsborough County Sheriff. As a career law enforcement officer, Chris will not need on-the-job training. He is loyal, hardworking, trustworthy and well respected. We are proud to endorse Chris Connelly for Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Chris Connelly’s outstanding personal character makes him an excellent candidate for the job. Chris has served with honor for more than 30 years, working his way through the ranks to serve in top positions both at the local and county levels of law enforcement. Chris is empathetic and an active listener. He truly cares about the people he serves and will work every day to ensure their safety.

Chris has served as a chief deputy sheriff in Hillsborough County, as the chief of the Dunbarton Police Department and in several posts with the Goffstown Police Department. Chris also served as a special assistant to former U.S. Senator Kelly Ayotte, where he focused on justice issues and worked closely with public safety and Homeland Security officials. He has extensive knowledge and experience in civil and criminal law, which makes him well equipped to handle major responsibilities of a New Hampshire sheriff’s office.

Now, more than ever, it is crucial that law enforcement agencies are led by individuals with a deep sense of compassion and respect for the lives and liberties of the people they serve. Chris Connelly is the only candidate with the experience, humility and character that we trust to lead the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Having previously worked at two nationally accredited agencies, Chris understands the critically important role that training along with good policies and procedures play in providing law enforcement services to our communities. He has extensive experience in research and development of law enforcement policies and procedures that meet nationally accepted law enforcement standards.

During his time with the Dunbarton Police Department, Chris served as the agency’s accreditation manager. In this role he was responsible for policy implementation, compliance and annual reporting as part of his department’s voluntary participation in the Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) program. The fact that his department was the smallest department in the country to achieve this high level of professional recognition clearly demonstrates his commitment to providing exceptional law enforcement services to all community members.

Chris’s record as a public servant, business experience and education make him the best person for the job. Managing a sheriff’s office budget is no easy task, but we know Chris will be a responsible steward of taxpayers’ dollars. We are confident that he has the leadership experience needed to get the job done the right way. Chris previously served as an executive board member on the Goffstown Rotary Club, was a founding member of the Dunbarton Police Association, and continues to serve as a life member on the Goffstown Police Association board.

Chris Connelly’s dedication to his community goes beyond his career. Chris is deeply committed to honoring our veterans. He served on the board of the New England Chapter of Honor Flight, helping our state’s greatest heroes visit Washington, D.C. Chris has also worked with Easterseals of New Hampshire, the Autism Network, and the Chatter Cup Hockey Tournament.

Chris Connelly has the necessary experience and personal qualities to lead this unique office with no on the job training needed. Chris’s honesty, loyalty, empathy and determination make him the best person to serve in that position. We hope members of our communities will join us in supporting Chris.

We are confident that Chris Connelly will do a tremendous job as Hillsborough County Sheriff.

Hillsborough County Sheriff James Hardy lives in Pelham. Retired Hillsborough County Sheriff Walter Morse lives in Hillsborough.

Sunday, July 12, 2020
