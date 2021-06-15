BLACK AMERICANS, in general, are proud, self-sufficient people. Everyone, Black or White, needs to learn the true history of our nation and the contributions Black Americans have made to the success of this great nation.
Yes, the contribution of people like “Crispus Attucks, Madam CJ Walker, David Croswaith, Booker T. Washington, Frederick Douglas, Bessie Coleman, May Jemison, Elijah McCoy, Alice Coachman, P.B.S Pinchback, Otis Boykin, Clarence Thomas, Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama, Neil Degrasse Tyson, Kanye West, Thomas Sowell, Kobe Bryant and countless others,” to quote Ryan Terrell, founder of TRYBE Hair Care and who represents District 5 on the New Hampshire State Board of Education, from his recent op-ed.
These are examples of people who defied the preset societal mold of their times and sacrificed much to better society at large even though society said they were less than or unequal to anyone else by being Black and/or for any other immutable characteristics.
Theories, concepts, and/or ideologies that propagate that societal notion do willfully overlook the rich, generational examples of achievement, innovation, and ingenuity of Black people made apparent by our long list of notable contributions to America and the world.
I believe it is true that we need to celebrate Black achievement rather than focus on Black victimhood. Having said that, I believe it is just as important that we discuss the disparities in our society that are manifest as systemic racism and not ban that discussion.
Critical Race Theory
I, also, believe there is misinformation being spread about Critical Race Theory (CRT) and its relevance to the divisive concepts language being put forth in the New Hampshire Legislature that will preclude celebration of Black achievement.
What is CRT? At its core, CRT is the idea that racism is a social construct and that it is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies. A wonderful article in Education Week entitled “Just what is critical race theory anyway?” (bit.ly/2U4GZCl) does an excellent job of describing what CRT is.
Are there variations on the theory or ways the theory is taught that may consciously or unconsciously skip facts while actively silencing countless stories of the undying determinism, grit, and intelligence displayed by Black people throughout time? Possibly. That would be no different than any theory in existence. But does that mean the theory is wrong or bad? I think not.
Why discuss CRT?Many will ask why CRT is even mentioned here. While CRT is not mentioned in the bill put forth in the state Legislature prohibiting the teaching of “divisive concepts” it is being mentioned by those who support that language. CRT is being mentioned with the incorrect notion that it should not be allowed because it teaches the superiority of one race over another. Given the core idea behind CRT, as mentioned previously, is that race is a social construct and not supported by biology, this notion that CRT is about the superiority of one race over another does not make sense.
Quite the contrary, one would think that CRT would be exactly what everyone would want to be taught if they truly believed that the superiority of one race over another should not be taught.
Even if the intent of the legislation is to prohibit the teaching of CRT, do we really want state government banning the teaching of a theory? What happened to the state where our motto is Live Free or Die and we are proud of not having government tell us what we can and cannot believe?
From a philosophical perspective, what happened to our understanding that, as James Baldwin said, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
If entities dealing with the government or members of government cannot discuss race as the legislative language prohibits (and race is a bias, unconscious and implicit), we are not facing racism and cannot overcome racism.
And even if you think the state should say something about what should not be taught, don’t we live in a state where there is local control of what is taught? Have we not constructed our state’s constitution and society such that local school boards have control over what books are purchased and what theories are taught?
I am a proud American. And I would very much like to live in a state where I am considered a man. Not a Black man, just a man. But it is difficult to have pride and trust in government when there are forces at work prohibiting or misrepresenting an open, honest discussion about who we are, who I am, and how people who look like me are treated in the world.