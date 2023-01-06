I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of center politically are the cause.

The sentiment that schools are not underfunded is a gross simplification that is disproven by the fact that for decades we in this state have been struggling to come up with a funding formula that works and the fact that teachers themselves say they are being asked to do more than a teacher should be asked to do. The fact that teachers and administrators are asking for help is the reason why districts are hiring diversity professionals and other assistants.

Goffstown’s James McKim is managing partner of Organizational Ignition LLC, author of “The Diversity Factor: Igniting Superior Organizational Performance”, an IEEE member, and president of the Manchester NAACP.

