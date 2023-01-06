James McKim, president of the Manchester NAACP chapter, said a new law banning the teaching of discrimination in public schools makes the state “unwelcoming” because it chills discussion on race, gender, disability and sexual preference.
I AGREE with the point Mr. Ryan Terrell expressed in his recent op-ed piece “Teachers deserve more, but schools aren’t underfunded” that teachers deserve more pay. However, I disagree with his characterization that schools are not underfunded and that efforts by those who may be left of center politically are the cause.
The sentiment that schools are not underfunded is a gross simplification that is disproven by the fact that for decades we in this state have been struggling to come up with a funding formula that works and the fact that teachers themselves say they are being asked to do more than a teacher should be asked to do. The fact that teachers and administrators are asking for help is the reason why districts are hiring diversity professionals and other assistants.
And this is not to even mention that discrimination, as reported to the NAACP by students of color across the state, is happening at an increased rate because teachers do not know how to stop it or are afraid to say anything for fear of losing their teaching certification as a result of the Right to Freedom from Discrimination Act. This situation is now to the point where an African-American student was the victim of a death threat written on a school wall and district administrators claim they can do nothing about it because of that legislation.
Is there mismanagement of funds? I don’t think anyone can find an organization on this planet where there could not be improvement in how funds are spent. But a blanket statement blaming all schools for mismanagement of funding that could be used to increase pay for teachers, again, tries to simplify an extremely complex situation. For example, many school district funds are restricted. So, those funds cannot be used to pay teachers’ salaries.
In addition, to blame the Manchester School District Chief Diversity Officer Christina Phillibotte for saying nothing about how she plans to help improve the district’s continuing dismal performance does not take into consideration the role of that office, which does not have the authority to implement improvements, only to advise the superintendent and staff on what improvements should be made.
I, also, agree that New Hampshire claims to pride itself on local control of K-12 public education and that it is up to us as citizens to encourage anyone who rightly thinks public school teachers deserve more money to engage directly with their local school board. But the state, including the Board of Education and the Legislature, also plays a significant role in how education is provided and how funds are used. So, along with the good advice to engage directly with a school board, I encourage folks to engage directly with legislators. Ask them to eliminate roadblocks to educators such as what the educators themselves say legislation such as the Right to Freedom from Discrimination Act has proven to be.
And whether engaging with a school board, legislator, or even a neighbor. I encourage everyone to stop using pejorative, divisive language like “left-leaning” and “woke”. The use of those kinds of adjectives only serves to put people on the defensive rather than discussing solutions together.
Goffstown’s James McKim is managing partner of Organizational Ignition LLC, author of “The Diversity Factor: Igniting Superior Organizational Performance”, an IEEE member, and president of the Manchester NAACP.
