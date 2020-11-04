AN OP-ED by Andrew Cline in the Union Leader’s Monday, October 19th edition offers a reckless trumpeting of misinformation and a poor attempt to reframe what is clearly a public health issue into political subterfuge.

First, shame on Mr. Cline for downplaying the scope and impact of the pandemic to justify his position against any required masking and physical distancing. It is very clear that New Hampshire is seeing a stark rise in COVID-19 infections through community spread. The facts are that the average daily COVID-19 infection rate in the Granite State has increased by 300% over the last month (from 37 on Sept. 30 to 117 on Nov. 2) — now over 1,400 active cases — and 43 people have died in the last month.

Second, over exaggerating the state’s and local town’s responses in physical distancing policies as intransigent science is belittling and demeaning to our state and local elected leaders. The fact is that this coronavirus is something we haven’t encountered in over 100 years. Make no mistake — this is a most extraordinary time. Suggesting we can ignore physical distancing is a recipe for creating numerous super-spreader events and forcing the state into more restrictive policies than we saw in the spring of this year.

Third, Governor Chris Sununu and everyone in the New Hampshire Department Health and Human Services, as well as the GOFERR advisory boards, have done remarkable work in balancing public health and economic policies of the Granite State. As no state-wide masking requirement currently exists, city and town leaders can and should consider specific local policy responses that can help keep their business communities open and moving forward during the pandemic.

Having testified at Concord’s public hearing on its masking response, I found their policy deliberations quite directed and nuanced to addressing serious concerns raised by local businesses to protect the safety and wellbeing of their employees. Factoring in that Manchester has recently been sustaining over 120 active cases per day, it is both responsible and necessary that the city’s aldermen closely monitor and continue to revisit the Queen City’s policies to help mitigate community spread of COVID-19.

Fourth, ignorance and/or selfish disregard of masking and physical distancing by a few individuals (as Mr. Cline referenced about 15% of the population) can and will have a devastating impact on New Hampshire’s small business communities and economy through 2021. This is exactly what has happened in other states where hospitals are now overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

We do have policy choices when COVID-19 community-spread is present. Masking, physical distancing and enhanced hygiene are the best and easiest tools we have to protect each other and promote the economy during this pandemic. The overwhelming science bears this out. Shelter-in-place orders and forced closures of all but “essential” businesses are our most blunt and last resort instruments.

Prattling misinformation, ignoring the science and political pandering during a pandemic that has killed over 230,000 Americans, including over 480 Granite Staters, is neither in our economic nor public health best interests. #MaskUpNewHampshire

James Potter is executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, established by Dr. Josiah Bartlett in 1791 as governor, for the betterment of public health in the Granite State. He lives in Concord.

