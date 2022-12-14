ALMOST four years ago I announced a renewed commitment to the state as one of the University of New Hampshire’s four strategic priorities. In the pages of this publication, I shared our early progress. You told us the most important issues facing our state were education, health care, the economy, the environment/energy and the state’s workforce, and we worked to document the research and outreach programs that were already making a difference in those areas.
Recognizing that gaps remained between what we were doing and what the state needed, I knew we needed to double down on our vow to embrace New Hampshire.
That’s why last month some colleagues and I hopped on a bus — literally — for two days, making nine stops in eight towns and six counties to hear how UNH’s partnerships are working in communities and to brainstorm new ways to address unique regional challenges. I wanted to see for myself.
Traveling more than 300 miles from the Seacoast and Lakes Region to the North Country and central New Hampshire, the stops included an oyster farm, two downtown development projects, a rural regional hospital, a high school technology education center, an apple orchard and a high-tech start-up that is building satellite systems destined for orbit.
I met so many Granite Staters and learned about the work they’re doing and the success that they’re achieving with the help of our UNH partnerships. Meeting people who are doing heroic things around the state on an everyday basis — operating a regional hospital in Littleton despite a shortage of nurses, being able to fight some of the challenges of climate change with oyster farming in the Piscataqua River, reinvigorating cities or towns like Franklin or Rochester — was incredibly inspiring.
What stood out the most for me was how the diverse elements of the university have been involved in so many different areas of the state. Contributing to education, obviously, but not just at UNH. In response to local workforce needs, four schools in the northern part of the state, including Kennett High School and its Mount Washington Valley Career & Technical Center, are launching outdoor recreation career pathway programs to leverage the area’s natural amenities. Our researchers are supporting these programs and studying how outdoor recreation can improve our quality of life and provide a career opportunity to help retain youth, particularly in the state’s northernmost rural regions.
In health care, we’re sending nurses where they are desperately needed in the North Country with strong placement agreements, immersive clinical training opportunities and a program that lets nursing students live and work in Littleton for their final semester. In Great Bay we’re helping to restore oyster beds that were devastated by pollution and supporting a new and growing oyster farming industry in the process. Traditional apple orchards across the Northeast are benefitting from our research to identify the peach and nectarine varieties that will consistently produce a commercially successful crop.
Those two days in communities around the state confirmed that we’re really having an impact in so many different places, and that was a source of great pride for me. Not just on the Seacoast. Not just in education. Hundreds of people connected to the university are quietly and effectively reaching out and trying to make things better in so many areas of the state.
There is much to celebrate but there is still more work to be done. We’re already thinking about what we can do better as a university. There is a lot of need in the state and ways the university can help. We’ll look at the most impactful things we can do, recognizing the need is quite substantial and resources are not unlimited.
I am already looking forward to boarding another bus to meet more Granite Staters and learn more of what the university is doing and can do in the future. I want everyone in New Hampshire to be as incredibly proud of UNH as I am. Learn more about our programs around the state and tell us how UNH can work for your community.
James W. Dean Jr. is president of the University of New Hampshire. He lives in Durham.
