ALMOST four years ago I announced a renewed commitment to the state as one of the University of New Hampshire’s four strategic priorities. In the pages of this publication, I shared our early progress. You told us the most important issues facing our state were education, health care, the economy, the environment/energy and the state’s workforce, and we worked to document the research and outreach programs that were already making a difference in those areas.

Recognizing that gaps remained between what we were doing and what the state needed, I knew we needed to double down on our vow to embrace New Hampshire.

James W. Dean Jr. is president of the University of New Hampshire. He lives in Durham.

Sunday, December 11, 2022
Friday, December 09, 2022
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Monday, December 05, 2022
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Tuesday, November 29, 2022