OLD FORESTS, with unbroken canopies dominated by white pine, hemlock, sugar maple, yellow birch, various oaks, American beech, white ash and red spruce, covered nearly all of New Hampshire for thousands of years. Forests are among Earth’s most diverse and valuable ecosystems, and they play a vital role in addressing today’s climate change and biodiversity crises.

In colonial times, farmers cleared forests for agriculture and villages. Nineteenth-century loggers cut down the ancient white pine and red spruce in northern forests to build the towns, cities and mills of the early Industrial Revolution. By 1900, wolves, cougars, lynx and large old trees — both live and dead — had largely vanished from the Granite State. Rivers and streams silted up, and fish, textile mills and communities alike suffered the consequences.

Jamie Sayen is the author of “You had a Job for Life and Children of the Northern Forest” and lives in Stratford. Jon Leibowitz is executive director of Northeast Wilderness Trust and lives in Middlesex, Vermont. David R. Foster is director emeritus of Harvard Forest at Harvard University and co-director of Wildlands, Woodlands, Farmlands and Communities. He lives in West Tisbury, Mass..

Friday, July 14, 2023

Karl Zahn: The times they are a changin’

AS AN on and off political talk show host in New Hampshire for the last 20 years, and self-avowed political “wonk”, presidential campaigns don’t get much more interesting than the one blossoming now.

Thursday, July 13, 2023
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

Chris Schott: Testing landlords is critical to ending discrimination

ONE OF THE most effective ways to expose the existence and extent of housing discrimination is through fair housing testing. Here at the Fair Housing Project, we have a comprehensive testing program to identify and root out unlawful housing discrimination, as well as to evaluate reported dis…

Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Monday, July 10, 2023
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Friday, July 07, 2023