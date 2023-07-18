OLD FORESTS, with unbroken canopies dominated by white pine, hemlock, sugar maple, yellow birch, various oaks, American beech, white ash and red spruce, covered nearly all of New Hampshire for thousands of years. Forests are among Earth’s most diverse and valuable ecosystems, and they play a vital role in addressing today’s climate change and biodiversity crises.
In colonial times, farmers cleared forests for agriculture and villages. Nineteenth-century loggers cut down the ancient white pine and red spruce in northern forests to build the towns, cities and mills of the early Industrial Revolution. By 1900, wolves, cougars, lynx and large old trees — both live and dead — had largely vanished from the Granite State. Rivers and streams silted up, and fish, textile mills and communities alike suffered the consequences.
New Hampshire led the response to a regional forest crisis, securing passage of the Weeks Act in 1911 — which established the White Mountain National Forest — and pioneering the public reacquisition of land. Although our forests have regrown in extent, they once again face an uncertain future. Development threatens their existence, while the paucity of old forests undermines our ability to fight climate change and preserve biodiversity.
“Wildlands in New England: Past, Present, and Future,” a newly released report, reminds us that there is a low-cost option to welcome old forests back, store immense amounts of carbon, support wildlife and provide a host of other ecosystem services that are otherwise expensive or impossible to replace. This can all be done simultaneously by protecting lands as wildlands, which the report defines as “lands that are permanently protected from development, in which management is explicitly intended to allow natural processes to prevail with ‘free will’ and minimal human interference.”
Over time, wildlands naturally evolve and gain complexity, enhancing landscape variation, and thereby lead to greater resilience to climate-related disturbances. They also provide spiritual and physical renewal, giving people of all ages and abilities a refuge from the tribulations of modern life. Critically, they provide insights for researchers and conservationists as they seek to manage other lands sustainably.
Wildlands in New England is the first regional inventory in the United States of all lands that are permanently protected so that natural processes can prevail, with minimal-to-no active management. It found that though 81% of New England is forested, only 3.3% is preserved as wildlands.
Compiled by Harvard Forest, Northeast Wilderness Trust, and Highstead Foundation in collaboration with more than 100 nonprofits and public agencies, the report calls for increasing the extent of New England’s wildlands to at least 10% of the region’s 40 million acres, positioning the region as a national leader in combating the triple crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and deteriorating human welfare.
The report calls for more than doubling New Hampshire’s wildlands from just 4% to at least 10% of the state.
The new study is accompanied by an interactive web map that can guide public and private conservation efforts to establish an integrated network of wildlands capturing the region’s variation, from urban centers to the remotest rural areas.
New Hampshire has a rich history of protecting private and public wildlands, including the 45,000-acre Pemigewasset Wilderness in the White Mountain National Forest, the 10,000-acre Vicky Bunnell Preserve in Coös County, protected by The Nature Conservancy, and the 500-acre Binney Hill Wilderness Preserve on the Massachusetts border, protected by Northeast Wilderness Trust.
The new study stems from an exciting New England conservation initiative, Wildlands, Woodlands, Farmlands & Communities, which offers an integrated vision of healthy human communities, passively managed wildlands and wisely managed woodlands and farmlands.
Such a vision suggests that woodlands and farmlands can provide a much greater percentage of our wood and food needs than they do now, contribute to the revitalization of rural New England and provide many ecological benefits from wildlife habitat to flood mitigation in a resilient landscape. Well-managed forestlands connect and buffer core wildlands from the impacts of development. All of these elements are complementary and necessary.
Healthy forests are essential to the health and welfare of humans, non-humans and unborn generations. We bear a responsibility to our fellow beings that can best be realized by doing unto them as we would have them do unto us — the ecological golden rule. Wildlands, in benefitting us all, are the essence of democracy.
Support for public and private conservation acquisition of permanently protected wildlands has never been stronger. New Hampshire again is challenged to lead in addressing the crises in our forest communities through the establishment of a network of wildlands for all. We invite citizens, conservationists, policy makers and community leaders to act with dispatch. Wild green spaces linking urban and rural communities will nurture a culture in harmony with wild nature for the betterment of all.
Jamie Sayen is the author of “You had a Job for Life and Children of the Northern Forest” and lives in Stratford. Jon Leibowitz is executive director of Northeast Wilderness Trust and lives in Middlesex, Vermont. David R. Foster is director emeritus of Harvard Forest at Harvard University and co-director of Wildlands, Woodlands, Farmlands and Communities. He lives in West Tisbury, Mass..
