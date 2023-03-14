Carpenter cites a Saint Anselm College poll with the claim that “two-thirds of New Hampshire voters agree that their community needs more affordable housing.” Keep in mind that this is really only two-thirds of perhaps 300 or 400 individuals polled. It is in no way two-thirds of the voters or 1.3 million people who live in New Hampshire, as suggested.
Were those polled given details about how “affordable housing” would be accomplished? Probably not.
Carpenter apparently doesn’t understand how the Granite State works. People in each town vote yearly on zoning as to whether they want it or not. Thousands of voters in my town are hardly a “minority” of residents.
Town meeting is the purest, most local form of democracy. Yet Carpenter’s op-ed doesn’t fail to pull out all the old leftist canards about race, class and “status quo” and how unfair it all is. She spreads misinformation about “losing young people” when our state is statistically the state with the most young people moving to it.
Carpenter admits that “85% of development meeting attendees are opponents,” which alone tells you that the poll she cited is invalid. The op-ed ignores the fact that single-family zoned neighborhoods like mine are already quite diverse. It seems that once a minority is a successful homeowner, they are no longer considered diverse.
I’m guessing Carpenter probably doesn’t own her own home, but I am pretty sure she would be very disappointed if she were to purchase in a single-family zoned neighborhood only to wake up one morning to find an apartment building going up next door.
Most towns arrange their zoning into three types: commercial, mixed- or multi-use, and single family. This is normal and expected and makes sense for property values and lifestyle choices. If you can’t yet afford to live in the single-family zone, it’s not the state’s duty to steal from the taxpayers to make it so that you can.
Zoning issues are part of the local control that our governor claims to support and should remain that way. The state should not be picking and choosing businesses to support, namely developers who get our tax money to seed huge stack-and-pack projects and years of tax-free status while they collect huge rents.
This practice places the extra tax burden on the single-family homeowners and that makes the dream of home ownership even more difficult. Had HB 44 passed to allow four units in a formerly single-family zoned neighborhood with public utilities, the next target would have been any single-family neighborhood, virtually eradicating that type of zoning for good.
Sadly, our Republican state senators and governor have fallen for this nonsense, which is basically a form of President Barack Obama’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) program. That’s right, and worse, we fear they’ve finagled a way to get SB 231 ($75 million cost) passed even though the House would likely kill it.
Write to your legislators and governor to express your outrage. New Hampshire will just be an extension of Massachusetts if we don’t stop SB 231 in its tracks.
