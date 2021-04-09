I WOULD LIKE to counter a few points from the op-ed written by Max Latona and Jason Sorens titled “Stronger property rights can address housing shortage” that was published March 26, 2021.

As the founder of the Bedford Residents Association, I’d like to ask Mr. Latona and Mr. Sorens a single question: Are you familiar with local government in New Hampshire? What these gentlemen are proposing will take property rights away from the majority of taxpayers who have voted for what they want in their own cities and towns.

In addition, there is nothing in the New Hampshire Constitution that says the state has the right to mitigate a “housing shortage” for the benefit of developers or any other business. There is also nothing in the constitution that says the state should be allowed to override the will of the voters in any city or town in order to provide workforce housing.

The government should lower taxes to promote business, but they are not required to provide housing for those workers. It is up to businesses to do what they can to attract workers. Bills such as HB 586, HB 341, and SB 306 (the Housing Appeals Board that was slipped into last year’s budget by a few wayward GOP Senators) are just plain unconstitutional.

HB 586 is not about protecting the rights of the individual property owner, but about developers being given special rights and benefiting from your tax dollars, so they can flood New Hampshire with high-density housing that will never carry its weight in taxes. Guess who bears the burden of the need for more schools, fire, police and EMTs? Guess who suffers from lower property values when their neighborhood becomes flooded with high-density housing? You guessed it: the single-family homeowners, especially retirees, who are already at the brink of being taxed out of their homes.

Taking private property for economic development, even with compensation, is exactly what HB 586 would do. The weak example cited where a farmer owns 100 acres and wants to develop it is non-existent. We are not aware of many towns where 10 acres are required to build one home. Even if a town with this requirement did exist, the owner of an 8-acre lot would likely be given a variance without much objection from the public.

Of course developers across New Hampshire are ready to get to work to solve the so-called shortage, but you can bet it is never for the public good. Naturally they are eager to line their own pockets, often with outrageous tax-free deals like tax credits for up to 10 years. What Granite State resident in his right mind would ask the state to replace local control on behalf of the rights of a few developers who do not care about preserving a town’s aesthetics?

With regard to SB 306, the Housing Appeals Board (HAB) was secreted into the budget when certain GOP senators knew it would fail a 4th time. The HAB currently mandates that a three-person board can override any local town board. Read that again: any local town board. It should be abolished on the grounds that it is unconstitutional. The only property rights it protects are those of greedy developers who don’t care how you voted to preserve the look and feel of your town.

Mr. Latona and Mr. Sorens allege that ‘Republicans think supporting “local control” justifies the war on housing.

Spoken like true liberals — those who truly do not understand the principles of self-government. They are advocating for the rights of a few developers who would trample on the rights of the other 99.99%.

In addition, the polls they cite are far from unbiased and do not represent the majority of Granite State taxpayers. Most of these college polls only survey about 300 people.

Rep Sue Homola from Hollis has it right in her April 5, 2021 Union Leader op-ed, Republicans aren’t the cause of a housing shortage.

She sees right through these bills and gives an excellent explanation of how dangerous to property rights they really are.

The best government is that which is closest to the people. People in Grafton have decided they don’t want zoning.

If you don’t want zoning and you are not worried about having an apartment building, a motorcycle repair shop, or working farm next door, you move to a town like Grafton.

People in Bedford have zoned their town to protect the property rights of 99.99% of the homeowners already there. They want to protect the property value of the homes of all the residents.

The Bedford Residents Association has been a strong advocate for local control. This association is not a “vocal few” but the majority of voters who were given the chance to have a say in how our town is developed.

And we want the state to butt out.

Jane Aitken is founder of the Bedford Residents Association.

Thursday, April 08, 2021
Weldon Bosworth: NH's fur-bearing animals are being mismanaged
Op-eds

Weldon Bosworth: NH's fur-bearing animals are being mismanaged

  • Updated

THE New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Fish and Game Commission are stewards of our public trust wildlife and are responsible by law for managing them such that all species have healthy, stable populations. For the most part, Fish and Game has done a commendable job. Populations …

Wednesday, April 07, 2021
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
John Carroll: What happened to public education?
Op-eds

John Carroll: What happened to public education?

WHEN I WAS a junior in high school, on my first day of physics class, the teacher put us into groups of four. He then gave each group a mechanical transit, an instrument with which we had no prior experience. Mr. Richardson had marked points with black tape, within the confines of the high s…

Monday, April 05, 2021
Rep. Sue Homola: Republicans aren't cause of housing shortage
Op-eds

Rep. Sue Homola: Republicans aren't cause of housing shortage

  • Updated

THE MARCH 26 op-ed by Max Latona and Jason Sorens made many assertions regarding property rights and New Hampshire’s housing shortages. They made claims too broad to even be reasonably debated within the confines of this one response. However, the claim that Republican legislators are blocki…

Sunday, April 04, 2021
Chuck Douglas: Pass HB 111 to protect our rights
Op-eds

Chuck Douglas: Pass HB 111 to protect our rights

IMAGINE if you lived in a country like Russia that has a number of civil rights enshrined in its constitution. If those rights were violated by the government, do you think you could sue to enforce them? Of course not.

Op-eds

Democrats, don't pass the SALT (cap repeal)

NOW COMES the pesky question of how to pay for the progressive agenda. Or, more precisely, how to pay the huge price of the minority portion of the agenda’s cost that will be financed by taxes rather than money-creation or borrowing. Borrowing means future generations pay, but as has been sa…

Friday, April 02, 2021
Sen. Maggie Hassan: New relief to save lives and revive our economy
Op-eds

Sen. Maggie Hassan: New relief to save lives and revive our economy

OUR COUNTRY is finally beginning to see a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a year in which our families and communities have been devastated, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan. This package will get more …

Thursday, April 01, 2021
Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071
Op-eds

Donald L. Birx: Plymouth State University in 2071

INTERACTIVE classrooms inspired by gaming technology. Professors sharing the stage with colleagues teleporting in from all corners of the globe and perhaps other planets. Collaborations on contemporary “wicked” (intractable) problems. Welcome to Plymouth State University, 2071!

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter
Op-eds

Don DeFreest: The promise of Easter

AS EASTER 2021 approaches, I would like to give readers of this message an offer of hope during these trying times as we trudge through the worries of the pandemic.

Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors
Op-eds

Tom Blonski: A momentous crossroads for NH seniors

AS PART of its mission to protect and support the most vulnerable among us, Catholic Charities New Hampshire operates six nursing homes, from Windham to Berlin. It is well-known that the COVID pandemic has had especially harsh effects on people who live and work in nursing homes in New Hamps…

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter
Op-eds

Mike Moffett: Educating Ed – and Easter

AS A legislator, columnist, and quasi-raconteur, I do enjoy back-and-forth regarding sports, politics, and more. But I generally avoid getting into religion. Still, as someone who feels that vibrant religious communities with their associated values and activities are important parts of a he…