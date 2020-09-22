EVERY TIME military officers are promoted, they repeat the oath of office they took when first commissioned: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic, and I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same.”

What does that mean to a military officer?

When I taught at the National War College, Justice Antonin Scalia spoke to my students on this question, directly from the majesty of the Supreme Court.

We had gone to the court as part of the rigorous graduate program at the War College designed for senior military and national security officers. Our core class included an in-depth analysis of the institutions of democracy: the very constitutional structures that military officers vow to support and defend.

While Justice Scalia’s message — given in his booming voice — seems lost in today’s political strife, his words were clear to my students. He challenged them to reflect on what actually protects our liberty, that which makes us free. His own answer reverberated throughout the court room: “What has made us free is our Constitution,” he said. “Think of the word ‘constitution.’ It means structure.”

Scalia argued that America’s freedoms do not come from the First or Second Amendments. It is not the right to bear arms, or to worship as we choose, that protects our liberty. It is the Constitution itself. It is our complicated, messy, slow, awkward structure that protects us against tyranny.

“The genius of the American constitutional system is the dispersal of power,” he said. “Once power is centralized in one person, or one part [of government], a Bill of Rights is just words on paper.” He continued, “Every tin-horn dictator in the world today, every president-for-life, has a Bill of Rights. That’s not what makes us free; if it did you would rather live in Zimbabwe.”

He said the framers knew this reality and that is why their deliberations in 1787 focused on the structure of government, not the rights of citizens. Should we have a parliament? One chamber or two? How should we balance spending and taxing powers? Who should interpret the law? Do we want a king?

The framers, Scalia said, designed a most complicated process, where power is shared and checked, compromise is encouraged, and process is valued over product.

Do we as citizens still have faith and bear allegiance to what the framers produced, to the founding structure and implied values of our checks and balances?

Or have we lost our faith?

Anne Applebaum, in her study “Twilight of Democracy: The Seductive Lure of Authoritarianism,” identified what she called an “apocalyptic pessimism among many conservatives.” She described it as a descent from a Reagan-like optimistic conservatism after the fall of the Berlin Wall to a rejection of “a belief in the greatness of American democracy, and an ambition to share that democracy with the rest of the world.”

Indeed, we have retreated from that sunny period. Overreach and hubris met the reality of other cultures and complicated histories. But are we retreating from the Constitution itself? Have we grown impatient with the complicated process of “how a bill becomes a law,” the compromise, the never-ending roadblocks, the legal restraints the framers constructed to slow down the process? Do we now reject their preference for process over product?

The framers design often confounded my military students. They criticized the parochialism of Congress and asked why more members did not support “the national interest”? As Scalia reminded us, the framers rejected the idea that the national interest came from the dictates of a king or a powerful executive, or that it was revealed from on high. They rejected the strongman model. Our roots are found in the mechanism of institutional struggle which would ground our democracy with a method to resolve conflicting interests so that our nation might endure.

In my early career working on Capitol Hill, I could feel the workings of this mechanism. I knew that the arduous path of bringing a bill to passage took months or years, compromise and strategy, constituent involvement and outreach to industry and the executive branch. With every step of this process, I felt I was supporting and defending our Constitution.

As a congressional staffer, I had taken the very same oath.

So what does the oath mean to public servants — military officers or congressmen, presidents or congressional staffers? How do we support the Constitution? Do we still share the faith that the framers envisioned? How do we defend it now?

Dr. Janet Breslin Smith was a professor of national security strategy at the National War College from 1993 to 2006. She also was a senior legislative aide in the U.S. Senate from 1980 to 1993. She is the historian of the National War College alumni association and serves on the board of the N.H. Institute for Civics Education. She lives in Salem.

Monday, September 21, 2020
